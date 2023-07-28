Insights on the High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Global Market, Current Trends, Industry Share, Current Growth 2031

global High-pressure grinding roller market size is projected to reach $7,01,091.3 thousand by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “High Pressure Grinding Roller Market," The high pressure grinding roller market size was valued at $399 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $701.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The high-pressure grinding roll has established itself in various industries. High-pressure grinding rolls has been leading the way for the use of HPGR in the non-ferrous metals mining industry. In comminution circuits of the cement and diamond industry, HPGR has become a standard grinding tool. The HPGR comminution occurs in a bed of particles between two counter-rotating rolls where only a limited amount of the ore is in contact with the rolls. The particles break each other in a restricted space with no opportunity to move or escape.

Market dynamics

The global high pressure grinding roller market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient grinding equipment and the increasing number of mining and metallurgical projects in developing countries. Moreover, the increasing demand for higher quality products and the increasing focus on reducing production costs are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

The major factors driving the growth of the high pressure grinding roller market include the increasing demand for energy-efficient grinding equipment and the growing number of mining and metallurgical projects across the globe. Furthermore, the rising demand for higher quality products and the increasing focus on reducing production costs are expected to drive the market further. Additionally, the increasing adoption of HPGR in the cement industry due to its superior grinding efficiency is also expected to propel the growth of the market.

Increase in industrialization and manufacturing industries in developing economies such as China, India, and the U.S. has led to increase in cement and ore & mineral processing plants, which is expected to boost development of the high-pressure grinding roller market. For instance, in July 2022, National Cement Co's Ragland cement opened new cement plant in Alabama, U.S. The new Ragland kiln line will increase the capacity of the existing plant, improve the thermal and electrical efficiency and will allow for the introduction of a new low-carbon cement to customers in the southeast. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, accounting for the highest high pressure grinding roller market share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed due to increase in cement and ore & minerals processing industries in countries such as India, China and Japan. For instance, in September 2021, Metso Outotec announced that it will deliver several energy-efficient stirred mills to a greenfield iron ore processing plant in Liaoning Province, north-eastern China, marking one of its “Planet Positive” mineral processing orders. Moreover, increase in government investment in infrastructure development accelerates the high pressure grinding roller market growth in the region. All such factors are expected to drive the high-pressure grinding roller market growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

The high pressure grinding roller market is segmented into Type, Application and End User Industry. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ferrous material processing and non-ferrous material processing. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into diamond liberation, base metal liberation, precious metal beneficiation, and pellet feed preparation. On the basis of end user industry, it is categorized into cement and ore & mineral processing. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the high pressure grinding roller industry report include ABB, ABBA Roller, AGICO Cement International Engineering Co., Ltd., Cast Steel Products, Chengdu Leejun Industrial Co., Ltd., CITIC Limited, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, Maschinenfabrik Köppern GmbH & Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corporation, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Sinosteel New Materials Co., Ltd., TAKRAF GmbH, Thyssenkrupp AG, Weir Group PLC, and Zenith Mining & Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Analyst Review

In conclusion, the high pressure grinding roller market is expected to witness a significant rise during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing demand for energy-efficient grinding equipment and the growing number of mining and metallurgical projects in developing countries are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of HPGR in the cement industry due to its superior grinding efficiency is also expected to propel the market further. The major players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and increasing their market share through strategic collaborations and partnerships.