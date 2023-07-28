Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,284 in the last 365 days.

Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 11, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)
Conference ID 13739697
Webcast: Register
   

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until September 11, 2023 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Lisa Forman
Director of Investor Relations
617-767-4419
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
jushi@mattio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 11, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more