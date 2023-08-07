Alain Gilles embodies architecture logic into the design of a planter
Brussel, Belgium, 2023-08-07 - Greenmood introduces the Cruz Planter, a series of unique pieces designed and built in collaboration with Alain Gilles.BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Father to the Design Collection of Greenmood, Alain Gilles expresses his two main design approaches as “simplexity” – the creation of simple yet complex designs – and “new simplicity”, in which he creates designs that have a true identity, but which require minimum use of material.
Alain Gilles' main inspiration comes from the world of architecture, the symmetry and robustness of different buildings, and the way in which light plays with these figures. He is interested in human interactions with an object, and he seeks to ensure that his work has a graphical aspect that can be properly understood.
“Overall, my aim is to design pieces that are fresh, that can evolve over time, that are strong and graphic enough to be easily read and remembered, and thus that could one day become classics.” he says.
The Cruz Planters are a discussion between contrasting forms and materials within a single piece of furniture.
On the one hand, there's the soft elegance of the fiber-reinforced cement pot, with its subtle curves and colors. On the other, there's the quasi-architectural rigidity of the solid wood cross, which ensures the pots' stability and gives the item its unique personality and name, "cruz" meaning cross in Spanish.
The cross-shaped base gives these planters a highly stylized appearance, allowing a play of design combinations within a single piece. It also enhances the pot and plant by placing them on a pedestal.
The colors of the handcrafted fiber cement pots have been carefully chosen to either bring desaturated color peaks into an interior or to play with gradations of color, such as the beige and brown, when arranging pots of different colors together. The gray finish in natural cement gives a rougher, plainer look. In each case, the black cross is a subtle way of highlighting the finish of the pot.
Technical sheet
Dimensions: Cruz Planter Small: ø13.4" x H 16.1" x W 15.7"
Cruz Planter Tall: ø17.3" x H 19.7" x W 19.7"
Options:
- Available in 6 colors
- Wooden cross support available only in black
Materials:
- Fiber Cement
- Stained Oak Wood
About Greenmood
Founded in Belgium in 2014 by Sadig Alekperov, Greenmood produces green walls and other 100% natural indoor acoustic solutions to meet the needs of modern workplaces. Using specially preserved greenery, the products reduce noise pollution, add beauty, and boost productivity – all while promoting respect for the natural environment and encouraging sustainability.
The brand’s founding was catalyzed by a commitment to bringing nature indoors, and to creating more comfortable and productive workspaces with minimum impact on the environment. The company therefore carefully selects its suppliers and expeditors, always in search of the greenest solution.
