U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size (USD 5.67 billion by 2031): Pioneering Solutions for Healthcare Challenges

Rise in presence of key players in the U.S. that manufacture pharmacogenomics drugs are anticipated to drive the growth of the U.S. pharmacogenomics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title U.S. Pharmacogenomics Market Size was valued at USD 2,463.9 Million in 2021 and is Anticipated to reach USD 5,676.1 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Surge in number of key players who manufacture pharmacogenomic drugs and rise in adoption of key strategies such as partnership, agreement, acquisition, and business expansion by key players act as the key driving forces for growth of the U.S. pharmacogenomics market. For instance, in May 2020, Admera Health, a biotechnology research company announced partnership with Hygea Precision Medicine (Hygea), a company focused on developing a precision medicine software system for healthcare providers and patients to effectively manage genomic testing This important and strategic partnership allows Hygea to offer its customers high quality tests from Admera Health, such as PGxOne Plus for pharmacogenomics. Moreover, rise in application of pharmacogenomics in cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, oncology, neurological diseases, and psychiatry drives the market growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47832

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐔𝐒 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• QIAGEN

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

𝐔𝐒 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

The pharmacogenomics market can be segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region. Here's a brief overview:

By Technology

• Next Generation Sequencing

• Polymerase Chain Reaction

• Gel Electrophoresis

• Mass Spectrometry

• Microarray

• Others

By Application

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Neurological Diseases

• Psychiatry

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Institutions

• Academic Institutes

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. pharmacogenomics market and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

• Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S. Pharmacogenomics market.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47832

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

