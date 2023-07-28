Penetration Testing Services Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | QAlified, ImmuniWeb, Raxis
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Penetration Testing Services Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Penetration Testing Services market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Billion) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Penetration Testing Services market.
Market Snapshot
Penetration testing services are a type of cybersecurity service that simulates real-world cyberattacks on an organization's computer systems, networks, and applications to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their security defenses. Penetration testing is conducted by ethical hackers who use a variety of tools and techniques to attempt to exploit vulnerabilities and gain unauthorized access to an organization's systems.
The Global Penetration Testing Services market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.79 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Penetration Testing Services market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Security service, Security testing service, Others, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as External Network, Internal Network, Others. The External Network, Internal Network, Others segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
In 2022, the Global Penetration Testing Services market by region, Asia Pacific contributed a major market share of xx% growing at the CAGR of 13.7 % during the forecast period.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Penetration Testing Services market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Cipher Security LLC (United states), QAlified (Uruguay), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), Raxis (United states), CyberHunter (Canada), Invicti (United States), Acunetix (Europe), DICEUS (united states), ScienceSoft (united states), BreachLock Inc (united states). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Hexway Hive (united states), Astra (united states), Software Secured (Canada), Others. etc.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Penetration Testing Services Market Trends
• High Demand for Wireless Penetration Testing Services
Penetration Testing Services Market Drivers
• Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Solutions and Services
Penetration Testing Services Market Opportunity
• Growing Demand from End-User Industry
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Penetration Testing Services segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Penetration Testing Services by value in USD Billion.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Penetration Testing Services and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Penetration Testing Services Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Penetration Testing Services excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Penetration Testing Services market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Penetration Testing Services market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
