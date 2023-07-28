Aravive to Present Updated Clinical Data from Batiraxcept Trials in Renal and Pancreatic Cancer at ESMO Congress 2023

HOUSTON, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, being held October 20-24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Posters will feature clinical data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1b/2 trials of batiraxcept in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) and pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC).



Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1b/2 Study of Batiraxcept (BT, AVB-S6-500, an AXL pathway inhibitor) in Combination with Cabozantinib (Cabo) in Patients with Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) who Failed First Line (1L) Therapy Presenter: Neil Shah, MBBS Abstract Number: 2294





Title: Phase 1b/2 Study of Batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500, BT) plus Nab-paclitaxel (NP) and Gemcitabine (G) as first-line treatment (1L) for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Presenter: Vaibhav Sahai, MBBS, MS Abstract Number: 3218

Posters will be available on the “Publications” section of the Aravive website at the start of the meeting.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for both clear cell renal cell carcinoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

