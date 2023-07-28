Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LIVONIA, Mich., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.



Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 470-1428

International: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=53474

Live call access code: 101632

Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403

Replay access code: 259218

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/612400091

The audio replay will be archived through August 23, 2023.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. and has a presence in Canada. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 39 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 75 total locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Kevin Inda

SCR Partners, LLC

kevin@scr-ir.com

(225) 772-0254

Media:

Glenn Moore

Alta Equipment

glenn.moore@altg.com

(248) 305-2134