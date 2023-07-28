Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,280 in the last 365 days.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LIVONIA, Mich., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:
What: Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (833) 470-1428
International: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=53474
Live call access code: 101632
Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403
Replay access code: 259218
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/612400091

The audio replay will be archived through August 23, 2023.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. and has a presence in Canada. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 39 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 75 total locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC
kevin@scr-ir.com
(225) 772-0254

Media:
Glenn Moore
Alta Equipment
glenn.moore@altg.com
(248) 305-2134


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more