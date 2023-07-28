Dr. Victoria Mondloch Who Will Inform Us About the Future of Healing and Treatment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria J Mondloch is an inspiring physician who is doubly certified and has changed her career focus several times—from group to private practice, from OB/GYN to General and Internal Medicine, and later to holistic, wellness, and alternative therapies. It is all part of her altruistic mission in medicine: to listen closely, care deeply, communicate clearly, and try just about anything to safeguard life and preserve vitality.

The doctor has spoken often on this web radio channel and is about to wrap up an extensive series. She has discussed novel therapies in the past, including the purest collagen supplements, blended medicine, bio-identical hormone replacement, and wellness models. Doctor Mondloch, or Dr Vicki as patients affectionately refer to her, has also been most vocal on her feelings about disparities in the way American Medicine is provided, and the demise of old-fashioned doctor-patient relationships.

As this series reaches its crescendo, she is going to approach some of the most provocative topics yet—from Regenerative Medicine (once referred to as Stem Cell Therapy) to Energy Medicine. She will also address aging and anti-aging, exploring the shades of difference between Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and novel approaches to treatment for them both. The doctor will also revisit favorite topics from past shows and her books, such as auto immune disease and hormone balancing therapy.

“Value-based care is the new mode and value is measured by either improvement in a patient’s quality of life or length of life. Allowing the patient to be a member of the care team, and embracing their perceptions, is an essential part of creating such value-based care.”

Dr. Mondloch knows that patients want to be heard. They want a physician who takes time, answers all their questions, and hears and understands their health problems. Beyond the physical complaint, and the emotions that arise after, she acknowledges that poor health can impact careers, family relationships, and more. This is why knowing and treating the total patient is so important.

This is a can’t miss opportunity to hear from an authority in medicine who has more than 35 years of practice experience and treated patients with unprecedented success—and that includes the hormone balancing she did for herself. Mondloch is also a noted author, with two books and numerous articles published, and a trainer and curriculum developer for other physicians at the leading edge of care. So, listen in and learn about the future of healthcare.

Close Up Radio Will Feature Dr. Victoria Mondloch in interviews with Jim Masters on Tuesday, August 1st, 8th, 22nd and 29th and with Doug Llewelyn on August 15th. Each show is at 12:00 noon EDT

For more information on the doctor and her work, reach out via her email: vmondloch@wi.rr.com

You can also feel free to research the RHM Care organization's website