Business Travel Luggage Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Antler, IT Luggage, Carlton
Business Travel Luggage Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Business Travel Luggage Market will witness a 9.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Business Travel Luggage Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Business Travel Luggage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Antler (United Kingdom), IT Luggage (United Kingdom), Carlton (United Kingdom), Thule Group (Sweden), Lipault (France), Samsonite (Hong Kong), Tumi (Hong Kong), Rimowa (Germany), Travelpro (China), Delsey (France)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Business Travel Luggage market to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Business Travel Luggage Market Breakdown by Type (Soft-sided Luggage, Hard-sided Luggage) by Distribution Channels (Specialist Retailers, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Business Travel Luggage market size is estimated to increase by USD 35.9 Billion at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 35.4 Billion.
Definition:
The business travel luggage market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of luggage and travel bags specifically designed for business travelers. Business travel luggage is designed to meet the unique needs and requirements of professionals who frequently travel for business purposes, such as corporate meetings, conferences, and client visits.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Business Travel Luggage Market: Soft-sided Luggage, Hard-sided Luggage
Key Applications/end-users of Business Travel Luggage Market: Specialist Retailers, Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Others
Market Trends:
Sustainable materials
Personalization and customization
Market Drivers:
Growing business travel sector
Focus on durability and functionality
Market Opportunities:
Rising demand for premium luggage
E-commerce and online distribution
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Antler (United Kingdom), IT Luggage (United Kingdom), Carlton (United Kingdom), Thule Group (Sweden), Lipault (France), Samsonite (Hong Kong), Tumi (Hong Kong), Rimowa (Germany), Travelpro (China), Delsey (France)
