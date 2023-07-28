MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 17, 2023, to Monday, July 24, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 17, 2023, through Monday, July 24, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 69 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 17, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-115-753

A Taurus G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-115-930

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of Barnaby Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-116-095

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Isaiah Matthews, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Theft – First Degree (Auto), and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-116-165

A Kimber 1911 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Antyuan J. Flood, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-116-189

A Liberty Chief .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1600 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Edward Venton Seal, of Bonfay, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-116-311

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Prince-Hakeem Isaiah Laneir, of Miramar, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-116-447

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-116-573

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-116-665

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Ahmaad Henderson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-116-670

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Marquese Alphonso Murray, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Manufacture or Possessing with Intent to Manufacture a Controlled Substance, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-116-753

A Tegra Arms .223 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-116-905

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Otha Billups, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-014

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street and T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ronnie Rondell Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-045

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bangor Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Keshawn Eugene Rice, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-096

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Bobby Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Sahii Weithers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space – Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-117

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-117-125

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 18th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-117-139

A Taurus Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2000 block of Hecht Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Timothy James Lewis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and No Permit. CCN: 23-117-262

Thursday, July 20, 2023

A Taurus PT-840 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Michael Ruth, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-671

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Lewis Christian Bowser, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-709

A Canik 55 TP-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Damian Doncheaz Leon Cook, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space – Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-713

A Ruger LCP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-117-821

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Saunders Mitchell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-843

A Taurus Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 39-year-old Marquette Floyd Thompson, of Forestville, MD, and 40-year-old Delonta Savoy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. CCN: 23-117-856

Friday, July 21, 2023

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Lorenzo Campbell, III, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-899

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Zackary Maurice Parker, of Tampa, FL, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-117-922

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Martanaze Earl Dew, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Taking Property without Right, Violation of CPO – Failure to Appear to Hearing, Evidence, Protection Order, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-117-993

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old female juvenile, of Alexandria, VA, 16-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, and 15-year-old female juvenile, of Woodbridge, VA, for Unlawful Entry, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, CCN: 23-118-035

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of H Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-118-119

A Sky Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tyquan Kamau-Vascoe Cartledge, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-425

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-118-434

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Marquise Robertson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation (Warrant), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-520

Saturday, July 22, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Richard Lawton Goddard, Jr., of South Chesterfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-546

A CZ P-10 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old James Gerard McGrill, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-600

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-118-604

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Absconder, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-609

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block 9 ½ Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-650

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Gerald Jones, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-656

A FMK 9C1-G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyjuan Clarence Prailow, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-814

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jalen Amar Owens, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-118-924

A Zastava Mini Draco 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-118-963

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested; 15-year-old male juvenile, of Largo, MD, for Leaving after Colliding, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-119-002

Sunday, July 23, 2023

A Glock 40 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Melek Murray Godbolt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, No Permit, Coutnerfeit Tags, Tampering of GPS Device, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-119-086

A Canik 55 TP-9SA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Tyrone Maurice Taylor, of Fort Washington, MD, for Assault with Intent to Kill, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 23-119-136

A revolver BB gun was recovered in the 1100 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Robbery and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-119-285

A Herbert Schmidt .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Daequan Terrence Watson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. CCN: 23-119-399

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Natori Vaness Mangum, of Roxboro, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-119-412

A Taurus .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Kevin Dwayne Chatman, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-119-416

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Nehemiah Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-119-440

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-119-467

A Ruger Ninety-Six .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 6500 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-119-478

A Sig Sauer P-320X .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Richard Walter Sidberry, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Harbor – Swimming or Diving Prohibited, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 23119-486

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 52nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-119-549

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Narayand Malachi Thompson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-119-573

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 23-119-576

An Intratac Tec-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-119-607

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-119-711

Monday, July 24, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old J’Ante Travon Jones, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-119-784

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Dajuan Carlos Rollins, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-120-023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-120-198

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-120-268

An FN Herstal Belgium 5.7x28 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamal Jerome Chappell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Assault on a Police Officer, Felon in Possession, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-120-270

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###