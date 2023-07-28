Mobile Cases and Covers Market to Capture a CAGR of 6.00% Between 2023 and 2032 While Touching Approximately USD 42.4 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

– Mobile Cases and Covers Market Research Report Information By Product (Body Gloves, Pouch, Phone Skin, Hybrid Cases, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032 by MRFR

New York, US, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Cases and Covers Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Mobile Cases and Covers Market Information By Product, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2032"; the market will achieve USD 42.4 Billion in 2032 at a 6.00% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

The smartphone cases and covers industry is significantly impacted by changing consumer buying habits and lifestyle trends. Patrons use protective cases and coverings for their cell phones to extend their shelf lives. Similarly, end users like back cover over flip covers because they save downtime. Generic or personalized phone protective covers are frequently a way to express one's personality and reveal their owner's social and cultural inclinations. When selecting a protective cover for one's phone, factors like internet usage trends, favorite people, quotes, films, books, television shows, social issues, and musical preferences are important considerations. To draw in customers, manufacturers consider these variables and keep their goods current. People of days favor easy access. People do not even like to take the time to lift the flip covers and have a look when it comes to flip covers. Therefore, back covers are the clear winner. Those who are constantly on the road favor hard cases.

Unexpectedly, there is luggage that needs to be handled. Future product line innovation in the form of additional protection features like shockproof cases is predicted to open market opportunities worldwide. An important aspect driving demand in the market is the growing demand from young people for cellphone cases and covers with eye-catching patterns. Due to the "appearance" aspect creeping in, college-bound kids frequently select pouches as mobile covers and cases. Corporate people, however, favor wallets since they complement their business attire. For major companies in the mobile cover and case market, the rising demand for 360-degree protection of the surface for smartphones presents considerable profit-earning prospects. The market for compostable mobile cases and covers is projected to develop in the approaching decade since millennials are more preoccupied with decreasing plastic waste than previous generations.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 42.4 Billion CAGR 6.00% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand from youth for mobile cases and covers with striking designs



Market Competitive Landscape:

Griffin Technology

Amzer

Belkin International, Inc.

Otter Products LLC

Shenzhen Ipaky Electronic Co., Ltd

CG Mobile

Incipio, LLC

XtremeGuard

Among others.





Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The key driver of protective case demand is the growing use of cell phones in every country. The cost of replacing a cracked or broken phone screen is a major driver behind the demand for safe mobile phone covers. Buyers are prepared to invest money in high-quality protective covers with cutting-edge features to ensure their devices sustain little to no harm. As are shifting lifestyle patterns, consumer demands and specifications are a major factor in the mobile phone protection coverage marketplace. The clientele has grown due to increased player competition and falling smartphone pricing. Several smartphone manufacturers emphasize design elements with high defensive strength to appeal to millennials. Hard cases provide sufficient protection even when mobile devices are subjected to pressure or jerks.

Additionally, rivals are lowering their pricing to attract customers due to open-source operating systems (OS) being adopted by manufacturers of mobile phones. The revenue from the sale of protective coverings will gradually rise as more customers are persuaded to buy phones due to the low selling price. Additionally, a thriving e-commerce industry has been instrumental in offering more affordable and diverse mobile accessories, such as protective covers, with a wide range of functions, designs, and graphics. Players have started creating online portals that provide a variety of smartphone accessories at the push of a button to take advantage of the booming smartphone marketplaces in emerging economies.



Restraints

Volatility in raw material prices and a lack of quality due to the absence of a standard for mobile covers are projected to restrain the market growth for mobile cases and covers over the forecast period. The main hurdle to expanding the mobile cover and case market will be the trade war between industrialized nations and the spread of counterfeit goods.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic significantly impacted the market for mobile cases and coverings. Rugged phone cases that can shield the device from bumps and drops and avoid a broken screen are currently more in demand due to the rising popularity of smartphones. The consumers' priorities for mobile cases and covers have become lopsided due to global uncertainty. The people were more worried about staying alive during the outbreak. In other words, the people were happy with the coverings and cases they had. At the time, they made no effort to select the best available smartphone cases and covers. This factor was the main cause of the market drop for mobile cases and covers.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market includes body gloves, pouches, phone skin, and hybrid cases. By distribution channel, the market includes online and offline.



Regional Insights

In terms of market share, Asia-Pacific dominates the cases for mobile devices. This is because there is a growing need for mobile covers and cases in this area. Due to the inexpensive availability of raw materials and the expansion of numerous manufacturing businesses, the Asia-Pacific dominates the market for mobile cases and covers, with India and China leading the pack. Another country where smartphones and mobile devices are widely used is China. It is noteworthy to note that Asian nations account for most iPhone users. With so many smartphones roaming across Asian nations, the issue of electronic waste disposal is rife.

