St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic / Committed w/in Presence of Child x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2023 at approximately 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreline Dr. Barnet
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child x2
ACCUSED: Rebecca Neveau
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 hang up call of a male in distress in the area of Shoreline Dr, Barnet. Troopers went to the area and located an injured male. Investigation revealed Rebecca Neveau assaulted a household member, in the presence of 2 children. Neveau was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Neveau was issued citation to answer to the above charges, and held at NERCF.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2023 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111