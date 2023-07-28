Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic / Committed w/in Presence of Child x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


CASE#: 23A4005520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 07/27/2023 at approximately 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreline Dr. Barnet

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child x2


ACCUSED: Rebecca Neveau                                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 hang up call of a male in distress in the area of Shoreline Dr, Barnet. Troopers went to the area and located an injured male. Investigation revealed Rebecca Neveau assaulted a household member, in the presence of 2 children. Neveau was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Neveau was issued citation to answer to the above charges, and held at NERCF.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2023 @ 1230 PM            

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF  

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


