St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic / Committed w/in Presence of Child x2

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 07/27/2023 at approximately 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreline Dr. Barnet

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child x2





ACCUSED: Rebecca Neveau

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 hang up call of a male in distress in the area of Shoreline Dr, Barnet. Troopers went to the area and located an injured male. Investigation revealed Rebecca Neveau assaulted a household member, in the presence of 2 children. Neveau was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Neveau was issued citation to answer to the above charges, and held at NERCF.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2023 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.