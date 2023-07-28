Financial Services Software Industry Size is Booming and Predicted to Hit $282.71 billion by 2031, at 9.2% CAGR

Financial Services Software Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Financial Services Software Market Size by Component (Software, Service), by Software Type (Audit, Risk and Compliance Management, BI and Analytics Applications, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience, Enterprise IT), by Deployment Model (On Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” The research offers a thorough analysis of important segments, competitive environment, main investment pockets, drivers and prospects, and investment viability.

The players operating in the global Financial Services Software Market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Financial Services Software Market include- Accenture, Finastra, FIS, FIServ, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TCS, and Temenos.

Global financial service software provides automation to various functions of the global financial sector which include audit, risk & compliance management, BI & analytics applications, business transaction processing, customer experience, and enterprise IT. Apart from automating the functions, the applications also help in automating the analysis of huge chunks of quantified data which in turn helps in drafting organizational strategies and strategic decision making.

Surge in the demand for digital channels for banking, enhanced customer services, increase in popularity of workforce optimization solutions, and rise in the adoption of financial services software by various companies to monitor and mitigate risks into mainstream decision-making are expected to drive the growth of the global financial services software market. On the other hand, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in investment in big data, mobility, and cloud technologies by the fintech companies are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global financial services software market based on component, software type, deployment model, enterprise size and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-third of the global market. The service segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

