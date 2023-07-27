Submit Release
President pays floral tribute at national monument in Rome

VIETNAM, July 27 -  

ROME — President Võ Văn Thưởng laid a wreath at the Altare della Patria, also known as the National Monument of Victor Emmanuel II, in Rome, Italy on July 27 morning (local time).

Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto welcomed President Thưởng  and his spouse at the base of the Altare della Patria.

After reviewing the Honorary Guard, the President observed a minute of silence to pay respect to the fallen soldiers.

This famous landmark is dedicated to Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of a unified Italy, and is renowned as one of the most beautiful structures in Rome.

At the centre of the monument stands a gigantic equestrian statue of Victor Emmanuel II. At the base of the statue is the tomb of the unknown soldiers. Its construction began in 1895 and was completed in 1911. — VNS

