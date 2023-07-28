President meets with leaders of Italian political parties

VIETNAM, July 28 -

ROME — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Thursday (local time) held separate meetings with General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party Mauro Alboresi, Vice President of the Italian Democratic Party Chiara Gribaudo, and General Secretary of the Italian Communist Refoundation Party Maurizio Acerbo, as part of his State-level visit to the European nation.

The General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party stated that he and the party have kept a close watch of Việt Nam's development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV). He held that the CPV’s right orientations and resolutions have contributed to making the Southeast Asian nation a symbol of the struggle for independence and a model of dynamic development.

Việt Nam's foreign policy has enhanced its international reputation and position, Alboresi said, noting that the Southeast Asian country has promoted bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, valued solidarity among nations, respected international law, and advocated the settlement of disputes through peaceful means. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam was among countries able to quickly control the disease domestically, and also a responsible nation in cooperating with and assisting other countries, he said.

He underscored the Italian party's desire to enhance cooperation with the CPV, thereby further strengthening the 50-year traditional relationship between the two countries.

For his part, Thưởng stated that his visit aims to elevate the bilateral relationship to a new height.

He noted that the CPV attaches great importance to relations with other political parties and expressed his wish for the two communist parties to promote collaboration and share experiences in theory, practice, strategy, and policy, through which further reinforcing the trust and support of the people.

Receiving Vice President of the Democratic Party of Italy Chiara Gribaudo, President Thưởng said Việt Nam attaches importance to promoting relations with political parties and the parliament of Italy. Therefore, Việt Nam wishes to welcome representatives from the Democratic Party to share experience in building strategies and fostering public trust in the party.

Along with promoting people-to-people exchanges, he suggested that the Democratic Party of Italy strengthen exchanges between its grassroots organisations and those of Việt Nam.

Gribaudo, for her part, stressed that the Democratic Party has consistently supported the Italian Parliament and Government in nurturing relations with Việt Nam. She also hailed the socio-economic achievements that Việt Nam has made under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam as well as the cooperation between the two countries over the past 50 years.

In reply, Thưởng said the Việt Nam-Italy relationship is developing soundly and during this visit, he and the Italian President have outlined a farther vision for the bilateral strategic partnership. He highlighted a significant event during his visit, which was the approval of the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement by the Italian Parliament. The President described it as a vivid testament to the longstanding friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

He held that the Democratic Party has made valuable contribution to the positive outcomes of the cooperation between Việt Nam and Italy over the past 50 years .

He hoped that the Democratic Party will continue to have correct policies, gain the support of the people while also strengthening the relationship with the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

During a reception for General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party Maurizio Acerbo, Thưởng said ties between the two countries are growing in all fields, with the contribution of the Communist Refoundation Party.

As the two countries are striving to elevate their strategic partnership to a greater height, he proposed that the Communist Refoundation Party supports and contributes to this goal, while also enhancing coordination and exchanges with the CPV.

On the occasion, he hailed and thanked the Italian Communist Refoundation Party for working with the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy to hold a seminar on the life and activities of President Hồ Chí Minh, contributing to nurturing friendship between the two parties and countries.

Acerbo hoped that President Thưởng’s visit, along with a series of high-level meetings, will open up a new phase of development in Italy's relations with Việt Nam. The Communist Refoundation Party always supports the development of this relationship, he said.

He also thanked Việt Nam for sending masks to Italy during the most severe period of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS