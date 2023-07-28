Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Quackenbos Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Quakenbos Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:44 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A BB gun was recovered from the suspect.

 

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Possession of BB Gun.

