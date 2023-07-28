Extended Reality (XR) Market is Projected to Reach US$ 64.5 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 43.5% During 2023-2028

Extended reality (XR) is the amalgamation of all immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR).

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Extended Reality (XR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028." the global extended reality (XR) market size reached US$ 64.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 604.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5% during 2023-2028.

Request for a PDF Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/extended-reality-market/requestsample

Extended reality (XR) is the amalgamation of all immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). It relies on applications, headsets, and smart wearables that extend the reality by generating realistic sounds and images through digital materials. Nowadays, various enterprises are adopting XR for employee recruiting and training purposes. It is used to create a learning experience that is more interactive, engaging, and effective in the long term. Moreover, it is also utilized by established businesses to advertise their products and services while providing a unique experience to users.

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing number of employees working remotely through the cloud. XR enables employees to visualize the live environment of their offices, attend virtual meetings, and work more efficiently. Besides this, the expanding entertainment industry is also escalating the demand for XR technologies among users to experience live events such as concerts and sports competitions on smartphones remotely. In addition, the increasing number of individuals opting for professional online gaming represents another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, XR is widely utilized in the healthcare industry to improve diagnostic efficiency. For instance, it is employed in modern imaging technologies, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans, which is creating a favorable market outlook across the globe. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the benefits associated with XR is anticipated to expand its applications across retail, defense, transportation, and travel and tourism industries.

Extended Reality (XR) Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the extended reality (XR) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accenture PLC

Augray

Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (Dassault Systèmes SE)

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Semcon

SoftServe Inc.

Softweb Solutions Inc. (Avnet Inc.)

SphereGen

Varjo

VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

Consumer Engagement

Business Engagement

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Breakup by End User Industry:

Education

Retail

Industrial and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4923&flag=E

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.