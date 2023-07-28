[Four Key Industries + Semi-finished Food] Grand Opening of Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair: Enhancing Economic and Trade Co-operation between Mainland China and Macao

MACAU, July 28 - 【全新場地、傳薪名品、存新機遇】“2023粵澳名優商品展”27至30日舉行

Jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2023GMBPF) opened today (27 July). The event will last four days in Exhibition Hall A-E of the Galaxy International Convention Center, featuring 438 exhibitors and more than 50 exciting activities.

The officiating guests of the opening ceremony included: Representative of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and IPIM President U U Sang; Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Sun Bin; Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao S.A.R. Huang Shengbiao; Deputy Mayor of the Qingyuan Municipal People’s Government; Liu Dewei, Deputy Mayor of the Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government Cen Zhongjian; Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office Cheng Wai Tong; Deputy Director of the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau Chan Chi Wai; Consul General of the Republic of Angola in Macao Eduardo Velasco Galiano; Consul General of the Republic of Mozambique in Macao Rafael Custódio Marques; Consul General of the Republic of Portugal in Macao Alexandre Leitão; Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hong Kong Chaturont Chaiyakam; Trade Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong Ayu Wulan Sagita; Consul (Trade) of Malaysia in Hong Kong and Macao Yazrin Syakhairi; Economic Consul of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Hong Kong Hnin Zar Hlwar; President of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau Lao Nga Wong; President of the Macau Tourism Culture Research Association Ieong Tou Hong; President of the Guangdong and Macao Federation of Industry and Commerce Si Ka Lon; and Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group Cheng Yee Sing.

Representative of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and IPIM President U U Sang said in his speech that the GMBPF, a key economic and trade event in Guangdong–Macao co-operation, is now entering its 15th year. This year’s GMBPF takes “New Venue, Market-tested Products, Unprecedented Opportunities” as its theme. Through the “three new highlights” and “N enhancements” coupled with the emerging business opportunities in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the 2023GMBPF aims to promote two-way exchanges and co-operation between Guangdong and Macao enterprises.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Sun Bin remarked that since 2012, trade between Guangdong and Macao has accounted for over 60% of Macao’s trade with the mainland. From January to May 2023, the trade volume between the two areas reached RMB 5.88 billion. GMBPF, to which Guangdong attaches great importance, brings together 175 quality enterprises that engage in household appliances, medicine and health, sci-tech innovation, youth entrepreneurship, and other advantageous industries. A series of activities will be organised including forums and supply-demand matching sessions to generate synergetic effects.

Highlighting the appeal of diversified products from Guangdong and Macao with an increase of 20% in the total number of exhibitors

The 2023GMBPF covers a total area of about 9,000 square metres with 450 booths operated by 438 exhibitors, including 171 from Macao, 187 from Guangdong and other provinces and cities, and 80 from “Belt and Road” countries and regions. This year’s Fair is the first held after fully reopening the borders in Macao, and the total number of exhibitors has increased by 20% year-on-year, with the number of exhibitors from “Belt and Road” countries and regions increasing threefold. The exhibits cover a wide range of products, including semi-finished food products, electric vehicles, smart home appliances, clothing, cultural and creative products, science and technology innovation products, daily necessities, and jewellery, which are available to visitors for one-stop experience and shopping.

Adding Trade Visitor Day and arranging guided tours for buyers and business matching sessions to enhance event effectiveness

More than 300 trade visitors from Mainland China and “Belt and Road” countries and regions, as well as agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, are invited to participate in the first ever Trade Visitor Day and meet with exhibitors. During the event, the organisers also provide guided tours for buyers from the governments, trade associations, catering industries, food trading industries and e-commerce platforms of Guangdong and Macao. The tours enable exhibitors from Guangdong and Macao to promote their brands and expand their markets through enhanced exchanges.

To further improve the effectiveness of business matching, business matching sessions such as the “Semi-finished Food Business Matching Session” and the “Macao Catering Enterprises and Semi-finished Food Business Matching and Tasting Session” will continue to be held, creating room for co-operation between the upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises of the catering industries in Guangdong and Macao.

Moreover, economic and trade exchanges and product promotion seminars, such as the “Qingyuan City’s Five Major Ten-Billion Agricultural Industries Promotion Session” and the “Foshan-Macao Economic and Trade Co-operation Exchange Session”, will be organised for participants to get to know more products and explore business opportunities.

Exhibition areas + forums on the development of the four key industries

This year, the Four Key Industries Area continues, attracting 83 exhibitors in high-tech and big health industries from Guangdong and Macao. A renowned electric vehicle brand from Mainland China will present its first overseas new vehicle launch. Industry experts are also invited to attend a series of forums and seminars, including the “Big Health Industry Forums”, “AI-assisted Digital Transformation of SMEs”, and “Guangdong-Macao Carbon Finance Innovation Seminar”, to explore industry trends and potential business opportunities.

Focusing on the semi-finished food industry: 27 agreements signed on the first day

Last year’s well-received Semi-finished Food Industry Area is set up again at the 2023GMBPF, inviting a number of related enterprises with annual sales worth hundreds of millions of Renminbi. To better focus on the opportunities brought by the development of the semi-finished food industry, the 2023GMBPF has arranged a series of forums, matching sessions, and pre-exhibition visits to semi-finished food production bases in Guangdong. On the first day of the event, 27 agreements were signed, including co-operation deals between hotels and the semi-finished food industry.

Free shuttle buses and parking arrangements

The 2023GMBPF is open from 11:00 to 18:30 on 27 July (Trade Visitor Day) and from 10:00 to 20:00 from 28 to 30 July. Six free shuttle bus routes are provided in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa for participants travelling to and from the event venue, and the public can also park for free in the Car Park at Galaxy Macau (Entrance P2; Zones B, C, and D are closest to the event venue).

For more information, please visit the official website of the Fair at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, contact us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.