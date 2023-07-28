MACAU, July 28 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Doksuri"

Update Time: 2023-07-28 11:00

Severe Typhoon“Doksuri”has make landfall at the coast of Fujian. It will move away from Macao and gradually weaken afterwards. Therefore, the tropical cyclone signal no.1 will be cancelled in the next few hours.

Under the influence of its associated outer subsidence airflow, the weather in Macao will remain hot today, 28th July. As“Doksuri”moves inland later on, the wind direction will change to west to southwesterly. The winds in Macao will slightly strengthen with less terrain barriers. Meanwhile, as affected by the associated cloud bands of “Doksuri”, occasional showers and thunderstorms will occur from afternoon on 28th to 29th July.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.