Champagne Market Top Brands, Latest Insights, Size, Demand and Industry Trends 2023-2028

Report Highlights

How big is the champagne market?

The global champagne market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Champagne?

Champagne is an alcoholic beverage, mainly produced from a variety of grapes with flavors that include citrus, almond, and apple to enhance its overall taste. It is aged for several years to add texture and complexity, and it is available in varying levels of sweetness. As compared to wine, it contains lower amounts of calories and sugar and higher levels of resveratrol. When consumed in moderation, champagne provides numerous health benefits, such as boosting mood, minimizing bad cholesterol, lowering the risk of diabetes, improving heart health, reducing damage to blood vessels, and preventing dementia and blood clots. Currently, champagne is widely consumed as a celebratory drink on special occasions and has become a significant part of various cultures across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the champagne industry?

The global champagne market is primarily bolstered by the shifting consumer preferences towards premium drinks and the increasing trend of socializing at weddings, sports events, anniversaries, and corporate events. Besides this, rising consumer expenditure capacities, rapid urbanization, and the availability of champagnes on online platforms are acting as other key factors contributing to the market growth. Additionally, leading players are introducing several product variants, such as canned champagne, with unique flavors to cater to the evolving consumer demands, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the surging awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming champagne is propelling the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Some of these key players include:

Arvitis

Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

Diageo

LANSON-BCC

Laurent-Perrier

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard

Taittinger

Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Prestige Cuvée

Blanc De Noirs

Blanc De Blancs

Rosé Champagne

Others

Breakup by Price:

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

