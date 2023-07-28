Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Expected to Reach US$ 50.12 Billion by 2028 | IMARC Group

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis by 2023-2028

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market involves the utilization and development of devices and software to diagnose, troubleshoot, and repair various issues in modern vehicles. These tools help to identify problems within a vehicle's operating system and guide the technician or vehicle owner towards the right corrective measures. The market includes several tools and solutions such as scanners, code readers, TPMS tools, battery analyzers, and software platforms that enhance the process of vehicle diagnosis.

How big is the automotive diagnostic scan tools market?

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size reached US$ 35.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98% during 2023-2028.

Industry Trends and Growth Drivers:

The integration of advanced technologies in automotive design is significantly driving the growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The market is also propelled by increasing awareness among vehicle owners and technicians about the importance of regular vehicle health checks and preventive maintenance to ensure vehicle longevity, safety, and performance. Increased consumer preference for high-performance vehicles and a growing emphasis on maintaining emission standards are fueling the demand for high-end diagnostic scan tools. The advent of vehicle telematics and the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles are expected to be major driving factors for the market. These systems generate extensive data that requires advanced diagnostic tools for interpretation and action, creating new opportunities for market growth.

The necessity to adhere to stringent emission control regulations and safety standards is prompting automotive manufacturers to incorporate advanced diagnostic systems in their vehicles, thus contributing to the market's expansion. Awareness about the potential costs and inconveniences associated with unexpected vehicle breakdowns is also encouraging the adoption of these diagnostic tools.

Moreover, government policies endorsing vehicle safety, investments in automotive technology research, and the emergence of specialized diagnostic tool manufacturers are fueling the market's growth worldwide. The proliferation of digital platforms for vehicle health monitoring and diagnosis, along with the rising use of smart diagnostic devices, indicates a promising future for the automotive diagnostic scan tools market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Key Market Players:

• Actia Group ALATI

• Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd. (SHA: 688208)

• AVL DiTEST GmbH (AVL List GmbH)

• Continental AG CTTAY

• Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.) (NYSE: BWA)

• Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

• Snap-On Incorporated SNA

• Softing AG SYT

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering Type:

Diagnostic Hardware

• Scanner

• Analyzer

• Tester

• Code Reader

• Others

Diagnostic Software

• Vehicle System Testing Software

• Vehicle Tracking and Emissions Analysis

• Others

Diagnostic Services

• Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

• Custom, Training, Support and Integration

Breakup by Tool Type:

• DIY Diagnostic

• OEMS Diagnostics

• Professional Diagnostics

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

• IC Engine Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

