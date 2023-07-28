Crop Micronutrients Market Surpasses $11,532.36 million by 2025, Unleashing a CAGR of 8.3% | AMR

Crop Micronutrients Market

Crop micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth and play an important role in balanced crop nutrition.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Crop Micronutrients Market was valued at $6,077.05 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,532.36 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the soil application segment accounted for more than 50% share of the global crop micronutrients market in terms of value. Crop micronutrients are the essential nutrients that are required for the growth and balanced nutrition of plants and crops. Micronutrients help in improving the quality as well as the yield of the crops.

Rise in awareness about the benefits of using crop micronutrients among growers coupled with increase in farm expenditure, ease of application, effectiveness of micronutrients for crop yield & productivity, and surge in demand for biofuels are the key factors aiding the swift expansion of the global crop micronutrients industry. However, the market growth is hampered by factors such as cumbersome mining process of micronutrient reserves, availability of cheap alternatives, and presence of counterfeit products, and lack of awareness among farmers regarding dosage and proper application of micronutrients. On the other hand, investments initiatives by government and private manufacturers facilitate development activities, which are in turn expected to create opportunities for the market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The leading market players in the global crop micronutrients industry include Akzo Nobel, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Bayer AG, Dupont, FMC Corporation, Growmark, Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Kronos Micronutrients, LP, and The Mosaic Company. They have implemented various strategies to expand their base and establish a strong footprint in the market.

In this report, based on the mode of application, the crop micronutrients market is classified into fertigation, soil, foliar, seed treatment, and others. The soil segment contributed the highest revenue in 2017, holding half of the total market share. It is reckoned to maintain its lion's share through 2025, contributing a revenue of $6.089 billion to the global market.

Micro-nutrients act as enzyme co-factors and building blocks that enable plants to build complete proteins and compounds. They also aid in the development of large, strong roots, and boost immunity of the plant. Growth in awareness about benefits of micronutrients among farmers & growers, increase in demand for healthy & nutritious food, surge in demand for biofuels fuel the global crop micronutrients market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Asia-Pacific's revenue to supersede North America's by 2025

The report offers in-depth insights on the global crop micronutrients market based on region, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest market share, contributing about 5% of the total market share in 2017. It would maintain its lead position through 2025, growing by a CAGR of 8.9%.

Chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis, and rot are a few illnesses that are found in plants due to insufficiency of micronutrients. Boron, zinc, iron, molybdenum, manganese, copper, and chlorine are some of the major micronutrients that are required by crops and plants. Different applications, for example, fertigation, foliar, and seed treatment are expected to exhibit high demand in future.

