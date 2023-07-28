AMD Announces Plan to Invest Approximately $400 Million Over the Next Five Years to Expand Research, Development and Engineering Operations in India

— Investment expected to create largest AMD design center with addition of approximately 3,000 engineering roles and new Bangalore campus opening before end of 2023 —

GANDHINAGAR, India, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiconIndia 2023 — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced plans for continued growth in India through an approximate $400M investment over the next five years. The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bangalore, Karnataka that will serve as the company’s largest design center, as well as the addition of approximately 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028.



The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, state-of-the-art collaboration tools and seating configurations designed to foster teamwork. The investment is supported by the various policy initiatives of the Government of India focused on the semiconductor industry.

"We welcome the AMD plan to expand its leading-edge R&D engineering operations in India," said Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

“I welcome AMD's decision to set up its largest R&D design center in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership. It will certainly play an important role in building a world class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem. It will also provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will catalyse PM Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a global talent hub," said Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"From a handful of employees in 2001 to more than 6,500 employees today, AMD has grown its India footprint based on the strong foundation established by our local leadership and the highly skilled talent pool,” said Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer, AMD. “AMD has one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios fueled by growth in artificial intelligence, networking and 6G communications, and our India teams will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering the high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD customers worldwide. “By further investing and expanding our presence in Bangalore, we are committed to driving innovation in India to support the India Semiconductor Mission.”

AMD has been an active part of the semiconductor ecosystem in India since 2001 when the company’s first site was established in New Delhi. The new 500,000-square-foot Bangalore campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

