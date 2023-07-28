Manchin Secures More than $154 Million for West Virginia in Four 2024 Funding Bills
Blue Ridge Community & Technical College
Advanced Manufacturing Technology Integration Project
Martinsburg
Berkeley
$492,000
Funds curriculum design and the purchase of equipment and technology.
City of Elkins
Wastewater and Water Apprenticeship Program
Elkins
Randolph
$60,000
Creates an apprenticeship program in the water and wastewater fields.
Coalfield Development
Coalfield Development On-the-Job Training
Huntington
Cabell
$1,200,000
Supports Coalfield Development’s 33-6-3 workforce development model.
Doddridge Day Report Center
Doddridge Day Report Equipment Upgrade
West Union
Doddridge
$10,000
Updates equipment and software.
SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC
SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC Fabricates the Future
Wheeling
Ohio
$400,000
Expands the SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC program.
The West Virginia Chamber Foundation Corporation
West Virginia Workforce Unifier
Statewide
Statewide
$300,000
Identifies critical needs areas in the workforce development space and connects stakeholders.
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
Paramedic Workforce Development
Statewide
Statewide
$1,800,000
Funds tuition support for students seeking paramedic education.
West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training
Invest in Safety at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center
Julian
Boone
$300,000
Invests in industrial training at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center.
Bluefield State Applied Research Foundation
Bluefield State University College of Nursing and Allied Health Expansion
Bluefield
Mercer
$7,145,000
Funds the construction of a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility.
Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc.
Boone Memorial Hospital Surgery Enhancement Program
Madison
Boone
$2,202,000
Purchases and installs state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment.
Braxton County
Braxton County Ambulance Replacement
Sutton
Braxton
$400,000
Purchases two new ambulances.
Broaddus Hospital Association
Broaddus Hospital Emergency Back-up Generator Project
Philippi
Barbour
$529,000
Replaces a back-up emergency generator.
Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center
Camden Family Health Expansion Project
Summersville
Nicholas
$5,000,000
Constructs a new building.
Charleston Area Medical Center
Expanding Multispecialty Physicians to Greenbrier County
Ronceverte
Greenbrier
$7,516,000
Funds a state-of-the-art multispecialty physician facility.
Charleston Area Medical Center
Neurosciences Institute Expansion
Charleston
Kanawha
$15,000,000
Creates a state-of-the-art Neurosciences Institute.
Fairmont State University
Nursing Program Facilities Renovation
Fairmont
Marion
$3,059,000
Renovates the Nursing Simulation Center and Skills Lab.
FaithHealth Appalachia
Faith and Health Communities United
Huntington
Cabell
$470,000
Expands the UniteUs West Virginia program.
Grant County Commission
Grant County EMS Building Project
Mount Storm
Grant
$700,000
Constructs an EMS building.
Hospital Development Co.
Roane General Ambulance Service
Spencer
Roane
$500,000
Constructs an ambulance center.
Jefferson County Community Ministries
Community Service Center Project
Ranson
Jefferson
$300,000
Establishes the first homeless shelter in Jefferson County.
Marshall University Research Corporation
Marshall Community Health Institute
Huntington
Cabell
$15,000,000
Constructs the Marshall Community Heath Institute.
Mineral County Health Department
Annex Construction and Main Building Upgrade
Keyser
Mineral
$1,260,000
Upgrades the health department facility.
Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center
Minnie Hamilton Hospital Renovations Project
Grantsville
Calhoun
$5,000,000
Renovations and expands the hospital.
Morgantown Community Resources, Inc.
Hazel’s House Day Services Center Addition
Morgantown
Monongalia
$500,000
Constructs an addition to Hazel’s House.
Paden City Development Authority
Town of Paden City Medical Clinic Creation
Paden City
Tyler
$200,000
Creates a medical clinic.
Pocahontas Memorial Hospital
Rural Hospital Expansion Project
Buckeye
Pocahontas
$6,000,000
Builds an addition onto the hospital.
Potomac Valley Hospital
Potomac Valley Hospital ED Observation Project
Keyser
Mineral
$1,000,000
Creates an observation unit in its emergency department.
Prestera Center for Mental Health Services
Roof Replacement Project
Huntington
Cabell
$350,000
Replaces a facility roof.
Recovery Point West Virginia
Long-Term Supportive Residential Housing and Services
Parkersburg
Wood
$600,000
Develops supportive long-term services for people with substance use disorder.
Summers County Commission
Summers County ARH Hospital Emergency Department Renovation Project
Hinton
Summers
$3,000,000
Renovates and expands the emergency department.
Valley Health Systems
Equity in Community Health Outreach (ECHO) Program
Huntington
Cabell
$1,000,000
Connects community members with services.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
WV School of Osteopathic Medicine Facility Extension
Lewisburg
Greenbrier
$6,000,000
Constructs and equips an addition to the Frederic W. Smith Science Building.
West Virginia University Hospitals, Inc.
WVU Medicine Children’s Inpatient Expansion Project
Morgantown
Monongalia
$6,248,000
Constructs additional inpatient shelled areas.
West Virginia University Research Corporation
WVU School of Dentistry Facilities Renovation and Equipment
Morgantown
Monongalia
$12,600,000
Expands and renovates the WVU School of Dentistry.
Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission
Mountwood Park Substance Abuse Treatment Facility
Waverly
Wood
$300,000
Replaces equipment to support the Harmony Ridge Recovery Center.
Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center, Inc.
Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center – Client Care
Morgantown
Monongalia
$838,000
Maintains a safe and healthy space for individuals seeking treatment.
Libera, Inc.
Liberal Mental Health Support Programs for Middle School Youth
Morgantown
Monongalia
$200,000
Provides mental health support programs for middle school youth.
Marshall University Research Corporation
Improving the Well-Being of Families in West Virginia
Huntington
Cabell
$1,000,000
Serves West Virginian youth affected by parents substance use disorder.
Marshall University Research Corporation
Equipping Mental Health Providers in Schools
Statewide
Statewide
$500,000
Supports Marshall University psychology graduate students.
Morgan County Partnership
Morgan County Youth Substance Use Prevention Project
Berkeley Springs
Morgan
$500,000
Supports efforts to prevent underage drinking and substance use.
The Martinsburg Initiative
Berkeley County Collaborative Action Response for Educational Success (CARES)
Martinsburg
Berkeley
$500,000
Provides alternative classroom experiences to mitigate adverse childhood experiences.
West Liberty University
Mental Health Workforce Initiative
West Liberty
Ohio
$80,000
Supports career pathways in social work, therapy, and counseling.
WV Game Changers, Inc.
Age-Appropriate Video and Film for Prevention of Opioid and Substance Misuse
Fairmont
Marion
$50,000
Provides production, editing, and distribution of opioid and substance misuse prevention education videos.
TEAM for West Virginia Children
Community Partnerships for Child Abuse Prevention in West Virginia
Huntington
Cabell
$100,000
Expands local child abuse prevention teams.
West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition
Turnip the Beet on SNAP Stretch Program
Statewide
Statewide
$200,000
Expands upon the SNAP Stretch program.
Greenbrier Valley Theatre
Bringing Wonderfest, STEM and the Arts to Underserved Youth in West Virginia
Lewisburg
Greenbrier
$350,000
Supports Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s year-round youth education program.
Mission West Virginia
Mission West Virginia – The Bridge
Hurricane
Putnam
$225,000
Provides academic advocacy and services.
Save the Children Federation, Inc.
Rural Education and Nutrition Support for West Virginia Children, Families and Teachers
Multiple
Multiple
$750,000
Expands early education and in-school education programs.
Southern West Virginia Community College Foundation
Early College Academy Program Expansion
Logan
Logan
$800,000
Expands the Early College Academy program.
The Education Alliance – Business and Community for Public Schools
The Education Alliance 4-T Rural Expansion
Charleston
Kanawha
$400,000
Expands the 4-T Academy model.
West Virginia Coding Club
Statewide Student Coding Club
Statewide
Statewide
$30,000
Increases training in computer coding for West Virginia students.
Bethany College
Pathways for Online Workforce Education and Redevelopment (POWER) Project
Bethany
Brooke
$1,000,000
Procures technology and online education infrastructure.
Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
Veterinary Technician Training Project
Martinsburg
Berkeley
$254,000
Implements a veterinary technician training program.
BridgeValley Community & Technical College
School of Nursing Expansion Project
South Charleston
Kanawha
$1,586,000
Increases the seat capacity of the School of Nursing.
BridgeValley Community & Technical College
Medical Lab Technology Program Expansion
South Charleston
Kanawha
$212,000
Expands the medical technology laboratory program.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College
Aviation Maintenance Technician Program
Moorefield
Hardy
$150,000
Establishes an aviation maintenance technology program.
Glenville State College Research Corporation
Enhancing Campus Security
Glenville
Gilmer
$2,120,000
Installs campus safety equipment.
Marshall University Research Corporation
Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure in West Virginia
Huntington
Cabell
$1,500,000
Develops a critical infrastructure cybersecurity lab.
Mountwest Foundation
Mountwest Community and Technical College and Cabell County Career Technology Center Joint Programming
Huntington
Cabell
$195,000
Facilitates a partnership between Mountwest Community and Technical College and Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Pierpont Foundation
Virtual Reality Simulation Training to Strengthen Workforce Skills Development
Fairmont
Marion
$1,496,000
Strengthens workforce skills development.
Shepherd University Foundation
Academic Classroom and Auditorium Improvements
Shepherdstown
Jefferson
$2,235,000
Provides improvement of learning environments.
Shepherd University
Stubblefield Institute’s WV Emerging Project
Shepherdstown
Jefferson
$250,000
Facilitates discourse amongst students, legislators, community leaders, and key stakeholders.
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
West Virginia Healthcare Career Pathways
Charleston
Kanawha
$250,000
Supports the development of healthcare career pathways.
West Virginia University Research Corporation
Engineering Technology Equipment and Software
Morgantown
Monongalia
$1,100,000
Purchases equipment and software to support a new degree program in engineering technology.
Give Comfort, Inc.
Giving Comfort to Cancer Patients
Charleston
Kanawha
$10,000
Provides comforting items to cancer patients.
McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc.
McDowell County Senior Centers
Bradshaw
McDowell
$554,000
Replaces the Bradshaw Senior Center.
Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc.
Taylor County Senior Center Renovation
Grafton
Taylor
$18,000
Replaces flooring in the senior center’s dining facility.
The Disability Action Center
Wilfong Wellness Center
Fairmont
Marion
$500,000
Creates a health and recreation facility for individuals with disabilities.
WV Bureau of Senior Services
Open, Active and Accessible Centers Project
Statewide
Statewide
$2,565,000
Supports senior nutrition and transportation programs.
70 TOTAL PROJECTS
$129,409,000