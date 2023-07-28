Manchin Secures More than $154 Million for West Virginia in Four 2024 Funding Bills

Blue Ridge Community & Technical College Advanced Manufacturing Technology Integration Project Martinsburg Berkeley $492,000 Funds curriculum design and the purchase of equipment and technology.

City of Elkins Wastewater and Water Apprenticeship Program Elkins Randolph $60,000 Creates an apprenticeship program in the water and wastewater fields.

Coalfield Development Coalfield Development On-the-Job Training Huntington Cabell $1,200,000 Supports Coalfield Development’s 33-6-3 workforce development model.

Doddridge Day Report Center Doddridge Day Report Equipment Upgrade West Union Doddridge $10,000 Updates equipment and software.

SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC Fabricates the Future Wheeling Ohio $400,000 Expands the SMART 33 Wheeling District JATC program.

The West Virginia Chamber Foundation Corporation West Virginia Workforce Unifier Statewide Statewide $300,000 Identifies critical needs areas in the workforce development space and connects stakeholders.

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Paramedic Workforce Development Statewide Statewide $1,800,000 Funds tuition support for students seeking paramedic education.

West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training Invest in Safety at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center Julian Boone $300,000 Invests in industrial training at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center.

Bluefield State Applied Research Foundation Bluefield State University College of Nursing and Allied Health Expansion Bluefield Mercer $7,145,000 Funds the construction of a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility.

Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc. Boone Memorial Hospital Surgery Enhancement Program Madison Boone $2,202,000 Purchases and installs state-of-the-art robotic surgery equipment.

Braxton County Braxton County Ambulance Replacement Sutton Braxton $400,000 Purchases two new ambulances.

Broaddus Hospital Association Broaddus Hospital Emergency Back-up Generator Project Philippi Barbour $529,000 Replaces a back-up emergency generator.

Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center Camden Family Health Expansion Project Summersville Nicholas $5,000,000 Constructs a new building.

Charleston Area Medical Center Expanding Multispecialty Physicians to Greenbrier County Ronceverte Greenbrier $7,516,000 Funds a state-of-the-art multispecialty physician facility.

Charleston Area Medical Center Neurosciences Institute Expansion Charleston Kanawha $15,000,000 Creates a state-of-the-art Neurosciences Institute.

Fairmont State University Nursing Program Facilities Renovation Fairmont Marion $3,059,000 Renovates the Nursing Simulation Center and Skills Lab.

FaithHealth Appalachia Faith and Health Communities United Huntington Cabell $470,000 Expands the UniteUs West Virginia program.

Grant County Commission Grant County EMS Building Project Mount Storm Grant $700,000 Constructs an EMS building.

Hospital Development Co. Roane General Ambulance Service Spencer Roane $500,000 Constructs an ambulance center.

Jefferson County Community Ministries Community Service Center Project Ranson Jefferson $300,000 Establishes the first homeless shelter in Jefferson County.

Marshall University Research Corporation Marshall Community Health Institute Huntington Cabell $15,000,000 Constructs the Marshall Community Heath Institute.

Mineral County Health Department Annex Construction and Main Building Upgrade Keyser Mineral $1,260,000 Upgrades the health department facility.

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center Minnie Hamilton Hospital Renovations Project Grantsville Calhoun $5,000,000 Renovations and expands the hospital.

Morgantown Community Resources, Inc. Hazel’s House Day Services Center Addition Morgantown Monongalia $500,000 Constructs an addition to Hazel’s House.

Paden City Development Authority Town of Paden City Medical Clinic Creation Paden City Tyler $200,000 Creates a medical clinic.

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Rural Hospital Expansion Project Buckeye Pocahontas $6,000,000 Builds an addition onto the hospital.

Potomac Valley Hospital Potomac Valley Hospital ED Observation Project Keyser Mineral $1,000,000 Creates an observation unit in its emergency department.

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services Roof Replacement Project Huntington Cabell $350,000 Replaces a facility roof.

Recovery Point West Virginia Long-Term Supportive Residential Housing and Services Parkersburg Wood $600,000 Develops supportive long-term services for people with substance use disorder.

Summers County Commission Summers County ARH Hospital Emergency Department Renovation Project Hinton Summers $3,000,000 Renovates and expands the emergency department.

Valley Health Systems Equity in Community Health Outreach (ECHO) Program Huntington Cabell $1,000,000 Connects community members with services.

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine WV School of Osteopathic Medicine Facility Extension Lewisburg Greenbrier $6,000,000 Constructs and equips an addition to the Frederic W. Smith Science Building.

West Virginia University Hospitals, Inc. WVU Medicine Children’s Inpatient Expansion Project Morgantown Monongalia $6,248,000 Constructs additional inpatient shelled areas.

West Virginia University Research Corporation WVU School of Dentistry Facilities Renovation and Equipment Morgantown Monongalia $12,600,000 Expands and renovates the WVU School of Dentistry.

Wood County Parks and Recreation Commission Mountwood Park Substance Abuse Treatment Facility Waverly Wood $300,000 Replaces equipment to support the Harmony Ridge Recovery Center.

Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center, Inc. Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center – Client Care Morgantown Monongalia $838,000 Maintains a safe and healthy space for individuals seeking treatment.

Libera, Inc. Liberal Mental Health Support Programs for Middle School Youth Morgantown Monongalia $200,000 Provides mental health support programs for middle school youth.

Marshall University Research Corporation Improving the Well-Being of Families in West Virginia Huntington Cabell $1,000,000 Serves West Virginian youth affected by parents substance use disorder.

Marshall University Research Corporation Equipping Mental Health Providers in Schools Statewide Statewide $500,000 Supports Marshall University psychology graduate students.

Morgan County Partnership Morgan County Youth Substance Use Prevention Project Berkeley Springs Morgan $500,000 Supports efforts to prevent underage drinking and substance use.

The Martinsburg Initiative Berkeley County Collaborative Action Response for Educational Success (CARES) Martinsburg Berkeley $500,000 Provides alternative classroom experiences to mitigate adverse childhood experiences.

West Liberty University Mental Health Workforce Initiative West Liberty Ohio $80,000 Supports career pathways in social work, therapy, and counseling.

WV Game Changers, Inc. Age-Appropriate Video and Film for Prevention of Opioid and Substance Misuse Fairmont Marion $50,000 Provides production, editing, and distribution of opioid and substance misuse prevention education videos.

TEAM for West Virginia Children Community Partnerships for Child Abuse Prevention in West Virginia Huntington Cabell $100,000 Expands local child abuse prevention teams.

West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition Turnip the Beet on SNAP Stretch Program Statewide Statewide $200,000 Expands upon the SNAP Stretch program.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre Bringing Wonderfest, STEM and the Arts to Underserved Youth in West Virginia Lewisburg Greenbrier $350,000 Supports Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s year-round youth education program.

Mission West Virginia Mission West Virginia – The Bridge Hurricane Putnam $225,000 Provides academic advocacy and services.

Save the Children Federation, Inc. Rural Education and Nutrition Support for West Virginia Children, Families and Teachers Multiple Multiple $750,000 Expands early education and in-school education programs.

Southern West Virginia Community College Foundation Early College Academy Program Expansion Logan Logan $800,000 Expands the Early College Academy program.

The Education Alliance – Business and Community for Public Schools The Education Alliance 4-T Rural Expansion Charleston Kanawha $400,000 Expands the 4-T Academy model.

West Virginia Coding Club Statewide Student Coding Club Statewide Statewide $30,000 Increases training in computer coding for West Virginia students.

Bethany College Pathways for Online Workforce Education and Redevelopment (POWER) Project Bethany Brooke $1,000,000 Procures technology and online education infrastructure.

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Veterinary Technician Training Project Martinsburg Berkeley $254,000 Implements a veterinary technician training program.

BridgeValley Community & Technical College School of Nursing Expansion Project South Charleston Kanawha $1,586,000 Increases the seat capacity of the School of Nursing.

BridgeValley Community & Technical College Medical Lab Technology Program Expansion South Charleston Kanawha $212,000 Expands the medical technology laboratory program.

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Aviation Maintenance Technician Program Moorefield Hardy $150,000 Establishes an aviation maintenance technology program.

Glenville State College Research Corporation Enhancing Campus Security Glenville Gilmer $2,120,000 Installs campus safety equipment.

Marshall University Research Corporation Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure in West Virginia Huntington Cabell $1,500,000 Develops a critical infrastructure cybersecurity lab.

Mountwest Foundation Mountwest Community and Technical College and Cabell County Career Technology Center Joint Programming Huntington Cabell $195,000 Facilitates a partnership between Mountwest Community and Technical College and Cabell County Career Technology Center.

Pierpont Foundation Virtual Reality Simulation Training to Strengthen Workforce Skills Development Fairmont Marion $1,496,000 Strengthens workforce skills development.

Shepherd University Foundation Academic Classroom and Auditorium Improvements Shepherdstown Jefferson $2,235,000 Provides improvement of learning environments.

Shepherd University Stubblefield Institute’s WV Emerging Project Shepherdstown Jefferson $250,000 Facilitates discourse amongst students, legislators, community leaders, and key stakeholders.

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission West Virginia Healthcare Career Pathways Charleston Kanawha $250,000 Supports the development of healthcare career pathways.

West Virginia University Research Corporation Engineering Technology Equipment and Software Morgantown Monongalia $1,100,000 Purchases equipment and software to support a new degree program in engineering technology.

Give Comfort, Inc. Giving Comfort to Cancer Patients Charleston Kanawha $10,000 Provides comforting items to cancer patients.

McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. McDowell County Senior Centers Bradshaw McDowell $554,000 Replaces the Bradshaw Senior Center.

Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc. Taylor County Senior Center Renovation Grafton Taylor $18,000 Replaces flooring in the senior center’s dining facility.

The Disability Action Center Wilfong Wellness Center Fairmont Marion $500,000 Creates a health and recreation facility for individuals with disabilities.

WV Bureau of Senior Services Open, Active and Accessible Centers Project Statewide Statewide $2,565,000 Supports senior nutrition and transportation programs.