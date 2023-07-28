Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market to reach $5.7 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.2%

Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market

Countering SMS illicit practices such as SMS spoofing, SMS phishing, and SMS spamming drives the growth of the short message service (SMS) firewall market size.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global short message service (sms) firewall market generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The growing A2P messaging congestion, rise in the adoption of application-to-person messaging, the increased privacy and security concerns among users, the trend of mobile marketing through SMS, and the demand for next-generation SMS firewalls drive the growth of the global short message service (sms) firewall industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47745

However, a lack of technological knowledge among users, and the rise in the number of cyberattacks restrict the market growth. Moreover, major market players are undertaking various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global short message service (sms) firewall market, owing to the implementation of the global lockdown.

• Several companies instituted remote working for their workers to follow the social distancing norms and reduce the spread of coronavirus. These remote working conditions necessitated increased data protection, thereby boosting the demand for short message service (sms) firewall.

• Moreover, rise in cyber-attacks during COVID-19 positively affected short message service (SMS) firewall market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/47745

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global short message service (sms) firewall market, as it provides added security of data. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as cloud provides flexibility, scalability, complete visibility and efficiency of all processes.

Based on end user, the IT and Telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global short message service (sms) firewall market. This is due to high adoption rate of SMS firewall for enhanced security. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the online marketing platforms.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0c895b53d2fef19f4771703392fbe438

Based on component, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global short message service (sms) firewall market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the SMS firewall platforms use advanced technology to address messaging threats and security. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in SMS application users.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global short message service (sms) firewall market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing technological trends in security in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the ongoing digital and economic transformation of the region.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47745

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Report:

1. Mass Notification System Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter