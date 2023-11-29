Columnist Julie Jason Receives Prestigious Clarion Award for “Excellence in Clear, Concise Communications”

Association for Women in Communications recognizes Julie Jason a seventh time for clarity in Financial Education reporting

Julie’s content and writing style consistently represent what the Clarion Awards stand for – excellence in clear, concise communications.” — Pat Meads, Clarion Awards judge for 19 consecutive years

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Jason, JD, LLM, a nationally syndicated columnist for Andrews McMeel Syndication, was honored with the 2023 Clarion Award. Jason is Founder and President of Jackson, Grant, Investment Advisers, Inc. (Stamford, Conn.), a boutique investment counsel for high-net-worth families, and a proponent of financial literacy for all.

The Clarion Award, presented by the Association for Women in Communications (AWC), is named for the medieval trumpet known for its clarity, and symbolizes excellence in clear, concise communications. Started in 1973, the Clarions honor excellence in more than 100 categories across all communications disciplines, including advertising and marketing, education, newspapers, online media, public relations, radio, and television.

“Julie Jason’s knowledge, insight and experience make her column an enlightening source of timely and compelling information for readers of all age groups and income levels,” says Clint Hooker, Director and Managing Editor at Andrews McMeel Universal. “We are thrilled to be able to provide Julie’s invaluable wisdom to our publishing partners and their readers.”

A longtime proponent of financial literacy education, Jason writes for a broad audience of every financial means. Jason received the Clarion – her seventh – for Financial Education in the Newspaper Regular Non-opinion/Informative Column category. The column has been in continuous weekly publication since 1998, when it launched in the Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time (Conn.).

“The AWC Clarion committee congratulates financial columnist Julie Jason on her seventh annual Clarion Award,” said Pat Meads, who has been a Clarion Awards judge for 19 consecutive years. “Julie’s content and writing style consistently represent what the Clarion Awards stand for – excellence in clear, concise communications.”

Jason’s columns selected for the 2023 award are:

• Retiring? Your Tax Return Will Look Different (6/26/22)

• Yes, You Should Probably Have a Will (8/28/22)

• Readers Have Questions on Wills and Trusts (10/2/22)

• Insight Into the Complicated Rules of Inheriting an IRA (10/9/22)

• The 411 on 401(k)s and Creditor Claims (12/11/22)

Jason’s efforts to clarify complicated issues is appreciated by her readers, who offer comments such as:

• “I [keep your] newspaper articles [and] refer back to them as a refresher of what I learned.” (Merrimack, N.H.—New Hampshire Union Leader)

• “I enjoy reading your column every Sunday. . .Thank you for all your good advice.” (Sandy Hook, Conn.—Connecticut Post)

• “The information you provide is very informative and timely and presented in a way to make somewhat complicated issues easier to understand.” (Ninety Six, S.C.—Index-Journal)

Jason is also a forbes.com contributor and an author of several books for investors recognized for excellence in financial literacy education.

Her latest book, The Discerning Investor: Personal Portfolio Management in Retirement for Lawyers (and Their Clients), published by the American Bar Association, won the 2023 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award. Rachel Gordon, the executive director of the Institute for Financial Literacy, stated, "It has been our pleasure to acknowledge Ms. Jason's ongoing commitment to financial literacy education, establishing her as the trusted voice of retirement investing." The book also won the New York State Society of CPAs’ Excellence in Financial Journalism Award.

The Discerning Investor is available on Amazon.com. To preview the first chapter of The Discerning Investor, click here.

Jason’s focus on financial literacy education began with her first book, You and Your 401(k) (Simon & Schuster 1996), which teaches 401(k) participants how to maximize their 401(k) experience. Next came The 401(k) Handbook (Prentice Hall 1997), a guide for sponsors of 401(k) plans. Jason’s interest in helping 401(k) participants led her to create the 401(k) Champion Award, a national essay contest for participants who embody the attributes of successful 401(k) decision-makers. (See 401kchampion.com)

In 2009, Jason wrote The AARP Retirement Survival Guide (Sterling 2009/2017) to provide a decision-making matrix for people of all financial means, followed in 2011 with a guide for individuals with wealth called Managing Retirement Wealth (Sterling 2011/2017). Jason’s next book, Retire Securely (Sterling 2018), provided a collection of short, easily digested insights to promote personal financial literacy. The latter three books were honored with EIFLE Awards.

About the Association for Women in Communications

Founded in 1909, the Association for Women in Communications has members worldwide. AWC champions the advancement of women across all communications disciplines by recognizing excellence, promoting leadership and positioning its members at the forefront of the evolving communications era.

For a complete list of Clarion Award winners this year, please visit womcom.org.

About Julie Jason’s Column

Julie Jason's award-winning weekly column is available for publication through Andrews McMeel Syndication and has been in print for 25 years.

Founder and CEO of fiduciary boutique Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc., and a former Wall Street lawyer and executive, Jason brings to the column rare insights gained from decades of experience in the markets, delivering healthy skepticism in a voice that is both engaging and optimistic. Her columns provide clarity and insight, featuring well-vetted, reliable information, as well as analysis from experts. Her column has been recognized by the IRS for "accurate, timely, informative and helpful tax information."

Jason helps her readers assess investment risks and gains, guiding them to a more secure nest egg for retirement. She answers reader questions and seeks their input on various financial issues. Subject matter extends to estate and tax laws, living wills, stocks and bonds, marriage and divorce, Social Security benefits, pensions and real estate. Jason helps readers navigate through the sea of options they have for investing their lifetime earnings. Email Jan Flemington, syndicate sales, at jflemington@amuniversal.com, or contact Jason directly by emailing readers@juliejason.com. Jason encourages reader correspondence for consideration in her column.