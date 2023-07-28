Drummond secures stay against EPA's clean air overreach

OKLAHOMA CITY (July 27, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks after the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals today granted Oklahoma’s request to stay the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) disapproval of Oklahoma’s Good Neighbor plan on ozone emissions.

Drummond filed a lawsuit against the EPA in March after that agency rejected the state implementation plan that Oklahoma submitted to comply with a Clean Air Act rule on ozone emissions. In rejecting Oklahoma’s commonsense plan to comply with federal regulations, the EPA is seeking to force a more burdensome approach that will prove costly to businesses and consumers alike.

“I am thankful the Court granted a stay, which temporarily protects Oklahoma businesses and consumers from the EPA’s overreach," said Drummond. "Despite what the Biden Administration evidently thinks, D.C. bureaucrats do not know what is best for the people of Oklahoma. I am hopeful that we will prevail in this litigation when it is decided on the merits. Until then, I will continue fighting against federal overreach to protect our Tenth Amendment rights.”

The stay also applies to Utah, which is also challenging the EPA’s disapproval.

The 10th Circuit order can be read at www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/stay_order.pdf and Oklahoma’s original petition can be read at www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/epa_2023.03.02_peti...