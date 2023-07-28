Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference to Access to Emergency Services / 23B2003564

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07-27-23 / 2148

INCIDENT LOCATION: Riford Brook Road, Braintree

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Robert Cottle

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-27-23, at approximately 2148 hours, State Police responded to a disturbance on Riford Brook Road, Braintree. Investigation revealed that Robert Cottle assaulted a family member. Cottle was taken into custody and later released on court ordered Conditions of Release to appear in the Orange County Court on 07-28-23 at 1230 PM for Domestic Assault and Interference to Access Emergency Services.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-28-23 / 1230 PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov