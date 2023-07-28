Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference to Access to Emergency Services / 23B2003564
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003564
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07-27-23 / 2148
INCIDENT LOCATION: Riford Brook Road, Braintree
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Robert Cottle
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-27-23, at approximately 2148 hours, State Police responded to a disturbance on Riford Brook Road, Braintree. Investigation revealed that Robert Cottle assaulted a family member. Cottle was taken into custody and later released on court ordered Conditions of Release to appear in the Orange County Court on 07-28-23 at 1230 PM for Domestic Assault and Interference to Access Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-28-23 / 1230 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov