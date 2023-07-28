Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,369 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference to Access to Emergency Services / 23B2003564

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Hunt                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07-27-23 / 2148

INCIDENT LOCATION: Riford Brook Road, Braintree

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Robert Cottle                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07-27-23, at approximately 2148 hours, State Police responded to a disturbance on Riford Brook Road, Braintree.  Investigation revealed that Robert Cottle assaulted a family member. Cottle was taken into custody and later released on court ordered Conditions of Release to appear in the Orange County Court on 07-28-23 at 1230 PM for Domestic Assault and Interference to Access Emergency Services.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-28-23 / 1230 PM           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference to Access to Emergency Services / 23B2003564

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more