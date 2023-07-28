Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the Third and Fifth District.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 12:10 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-415

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-768

Robbery (Snatch): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 3:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim at 12th Street and T Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-772

Robbery (Snatch): On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 4:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 23-121-433