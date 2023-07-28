Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the Third and Fifth District.
- Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 12:10 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-415
- Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-768
- Robbery (Snatch): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 3:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim at 12th Street and T Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-772
- Robbery (Snatch): On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 4:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 23-121-433
- Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: On Wednesday, July 27, 2023 at approximately 4:24 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim while demanding the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining property. CCN: 23121466
On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile female of Suitland, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
