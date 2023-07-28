Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003270
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 7/9/23 at approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Chris Brown
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/9/23 at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Sunflower St. in the Town of Pownal for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Chris Brown (38) of Pownal had caused pain and bodily injury to another family member.
After multiple attempts, Brown was finally located and taken into custody. Brown was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and ultimately held without bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/23 at 12:30
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.