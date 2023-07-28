Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003270

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 7/9/23 at approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault  

 

ACCUSED: Chris Brown                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/9/23 at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Sunflower St. in the Town of Pownal for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Chris Brown (38) of Pownal had caused pain and bodily injury to another family member.

 

After multiple attempts, Brown was finally located and taken into custody. Brown was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and ultimately held without bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.   

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/23 at 12:30            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility       

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

