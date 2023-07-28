News Release – Department of Health reopens Maui Brewing Company

Lahaina, HI– The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch allowed Maui Brewing Company to reopen, issuing a green “Pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on July 26, 2023. An initial follow-up inspection on July 19, 2023, found that the restaurant had cleaned and removed grease and pest harborage but still had an active roach population, so the establishment remained closed. At yesterday’s inspection, the restaurant had eradicated the pest infestation so was allowed to reopen. The restaurant, owned and operated by Amakua Holdings Inc., is located at 4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy #217, Lahaina.

The establishment is to continue with weekly pest control treatments and population monitoring by their professional pest control company for a month to ensure any pest activity is treated quickly. Another inspection by DOH will be conducted in the future to assess the establishment’s efforts to remain in compliance with pest control and prevention.

The DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments state-wide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

