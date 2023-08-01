Small Town Ponchatoula, Louisiana has Hidden Secrets
Unveiling the Hidden Secrets of Small Town Ponchatoula, Louisiana: “Finding Fletcher” - The Riveting New Thriller by Acclaimed Author Vito Zuppardo
Prepare to embark on a suspenseful journey through the hidden depths of Small Town Ponchatoula, Louisiana, as bestselling author, and native Louisianian, Vito Zuppardo presents his gripping new novel, “Finding Fletcher.” Set to launch on August 10th, 2023, this heart-stopping psychological thriller promises to captivate readers from start to finish.
In this compelling tale, Zuppardo transports us back to the enigmatic year of 1967, where secrets long veiled in darkness are brought to the surface, demanding the world’s attention. The unfathomable injustices that have lingered for generations can no longer be silenced, and the town’s long-buried truths are laid bare. With a masterful pen, Zuppardo weaves an intricate tapestry of mystery, suspense, and redemption, daring readers to confront the shadows that haunt the human soul.
“Finding Fletcher” marks the triumphant return of Vito Zuppardo, an illustrious author known for his gripping storytelling and enthralling narratives. This novel is the nineteenth installment in a series of captivating works that include “Alluring Lady Luck,” “True Blue Detective,” and “Voodoo Lucy,” all set against the backdrop of the historically rich city of New Orleans. Each page of “Finding Fletcher” promises an unforgettable literary experience, sure to leave readers at the edge of their seats.
This much-awaited book release will be a joint effort between industry giants, Amazon Books, Apple Books, Barnes and Noble, and KOBO Books. Readers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the evocative world of “Finding Fletcher” and join the conversation surrounding this literary masterpiece.
The anticipation for “Finding Fletcher” is at an all-time high, and to give readers a glimpse of what’s in store, a thrilling trailer has been released.
Watch the official book trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtgO53pyhmw]
Don’t miss a chance to participate in this extraordinary literary event as Vito Zuppardo’s “Finding Fletcher” takes the world by storm. Reserve a copy today and prepare to unravel the secrets of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, on a journey that will stay with readers long after the final page.
For media inquiries, interviews, and review copies, please contact: Publicist - Bill Burns / at 504-884-6907 or email: Vito@vitozuppardobooks.com
About Vito Zuppardo:
Vito Zuppardo is a renowned author from the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. With a profound love for storytelling and a unique ability to craft riveting narratives, Zuppardo has garnered a dedicated following of readers worldwide. His previous works have earned critical acclaim and praise, solidifying his place as a prominent figure in the literary world.
For more information about “Finding Fletcher” and Vito Zuppardo’s other works, please visit www.vitozuppardobooks.com.
Note to Editors: High-resolution book cover images and author photographs are available upon request.
