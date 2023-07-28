Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Trooper David Wicks

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 2330 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Pleasant St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: Rachel Lesperance

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

*Update*

On 07/27/2023 Vermont State Police were contacted by the family of the person responsible for breaking into the residence located on S pleasant St, Bradford. Upon interviewing the suspect identified as Juvenile (16), State Police learned they had entered the home without the knowledge of the current resident. It was learned that several items were taken from the residence before the juvenile left. The juvenile was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court to answer for the above charge.

*Original Release*

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that there was an unknown individual in their residence. Upon the arrival of State Police, the individual had already left the scene. Multiple efforts were made to locate this person but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.