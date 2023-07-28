Update: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: Trooper David Wicks
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 2330 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Pleasant St, Bradford
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Rachel Lesperance
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
*Update*
On 07/27/2023 Vermont State Police were contacted by the family of the person responsible for breaking into the residence located on S pleasant St, Bradford. Upon interviewing the suspect identified as Juvenile (16), State Police learned they had entered the home without the knowledge of the current resident. It was learned that several items were taken from the residence before the juvenile left. The juvenile was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court to answer for the above charge.
*Original Release*
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that there was an unknown individual in their residence. Upon the arrival of State Police, the individual had already left the scene. Multiple efforts were made to locate this person but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.