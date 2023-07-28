Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 6:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property, including vehicle keys, then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and another vehicle.

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/m2dhgAYB1t8

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.