Chantell Brandt, Executive Coach of Fierce, Talks with Edward J. Beltran, of Pulse Experience Podcast

Chantell Brandt and Edward J. Beltran Stress Importance of Authenticity in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Conversations

Beverly Hills , July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters Podcast Agency Distributes the Pulse Experience Podcast.



Seattle, Wash.-based expert coach Chantell Brandt, the Executive Coach of Pulse by Fierce, with Seattle, Wash.-based leading podcaster and Pulse by Fierce CEO Edward J. Beltran discuss the Pulse app's ability to lower stress levels and increase productivity by helping coachees achieve intimacy, clear communication, and healthy boundaries.

"A real or perceived lack of authenticity is detrimental", Brandt says. "It can lead to a loss of trust, loss of revenue, and even legal action." In this episode, Brandt and Beltran unpack a difficult coaching session related to diversity and inclusion in a school setting.

Brandt's coachee, a middle school administrator, felt frustrated and victimized herself in the aftermath of an incident involving two students. Because the administrator could not give details about the handling of the issue to the parent of one of the children, that parent was experiencing what Brandt calls "social exclusion", a feeling so strong it can register in our brains as physical pain.

Brandt's coachee used the Pulse app's built-in modules to first accept accountability and then to confront the problem head-on."By leaning in and becoming intensely curious, she could broaden the awareness," Brandt says. The coachee initiated an authentic conversation with the parent–a conversation that has resulted in a new framework for communication around Diversity, Equity & Inclusion going forward.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Edward J. Beltran with Chantell Brandt on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

What modules does the Pulse app include, and how can they help users isolate sources of stress?

What is the connection between authenticity and conversations around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion?

What is the value of confronting stressors head-on?

Why is it important to "interrogate reality" in order to understand one's feelings and the feelings of others?

About the Podcast Guest

To learn more about Pulse by Fierce, visit https://pulsebyfierce.com/.

Inquiries: press@fierceinc.com



Media Communications



Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Pulse Experience Podcast

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Podcast powered by KISS PR Brand Story kisspr.com

Attachment