Telefónica Tech Identifies The Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts Amidst Rising Threats With The Help Of Recent Stats

With businesses rapidly adopting cloud technologies and remote workforces, new cybersecurity threats have emerged.

Shoreditch, London, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to escalating cyber threats, a staggering 60% of large UK businesses have opted to outsource their cybersecurity operations. The primary reasons cited for this strategic move include gaining access to specialised expertise, abundant resources, and adherence to stringent security standards. Outsourcing cybersecurity allows businesses to focus on core operations while relying on expert partners to protect against potential disasters.

The Cyber Security Breaches Survey revealed that cyberattacks continue to pose a significant risk to UK businesses. In 2022, 39% of surveyed businesses reported experiencing cyber incidents. These attacks, often sophisticated and challenging to prevent, have shifted the perception of cybersecurity from a possibility to an inevitability. The growing threat landscape has led to an increased demand for comprehensive disaster recovery solutions capable of swift response and recovery.

Cloud computing remains central to digital transformation strategies, with a remarkable 93% of businesses recognising its significance. As organisations increasingly migrate data to the cloud, data security concerns are on the rise. The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) highlights that the more data is moved to the cloud, the greater the need for robust protection mechanisms. Amidst this shift, businesses must ensure their disaster recovery strategies align with evolving cloud requirements to safeguard critical assets effectively.

In light of these alarming statistics, Kris Nixon, Marketing Executive at Telefónica Tech, underscores the importance of adopting Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution; “DRaaS not only empowers businesses to tackle modern cybersecurity threats with continuous data protection but also provides the expertise, resources, and standards required to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, organisations must invest in resilient disaster recovery strategies to safeguard their operations and maintain business continuity.”

