AB362 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-07-27

WISCONSIN, July 27 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (fs), 25.29 (1) (f), 341.14 (6r) (c), 341.14 (6r) (e) and 341.14 (6r) (fm) 7.; and to create 25.40 (1) (a) 38., 341.14 (6r) (b) 23. and 341.14 (6r) (f) 70. of the statutes; Relating to: special registration plates to support protecting pollinators and making an appropriation. (FE)