WISCONSIN, July 27 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (fs), 25.29 (1) (f), 341.14 (6r) (c), 341.14 (6r) (e) and 341.14 (6r) (fm) 7.; and to create 25.40 (1) (a) 38., 341.14 (6r) (b) 23. and 341.14 (6r) (f) 70. of the statutes; Relating to: special registration plates to support protecting pollinators and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab362
You just read:
AB362 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-07-27
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.