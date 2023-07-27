AB369 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Children and Families - 2023-07-27
WISCONSIN, July 27 - An Act to renumber and amend 48.195 (1); to amend 48.13 (2m), 48.195 (2) (a), 48.195 (2) (b), 48.195 (2) (c), 48.195 (2) (d) (intro.), 48.195 (3) (a), 48.195 (4) (a), 48.195 (4) (b), 48.195 (5), 48.195 (6), 48.355 (2d) (b) 5., 48.415 (1m), 48.43 (7) (b) and 48.485 (2); and to create 48.195 (1b), 48.195 (1m) (a) 2. and 48.195 (1r) of the statutes; Relating to: newborn infant safety devices under the safe haven law.
Status: A - Children and Families
