Army Corps of Engineers Set to Begin Residential Mawar Debris Removal Program

Over coming weeks, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be working to collect Typhoon Mawar related residential debris from roadsides throughout the island. This is a free program available for all residential properties including apartments, condominiums.

The speed and success of the mission will depend on residents properly sorting the debris prior to contractors arriving. All storm debris must be sorted by residents into four categories (vegetative debris, large appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal) and brought to the right of way (ROW) within 10-feet of the roadside.

Debris should not block the roadway, fire hydrants, powerlines, utilities or transformer boxes. In addition, debris should not be blocked by parked cars, abandoned cars, or by other means.

Although this program is beginning this week in certain parts of the island, exact dates for each village will be communicated on a local level and debris should not be placed in the ROW until the community is notified.

This week USACE teams have begun the critical first phase of sorting debris for residential properties in Dededo and Yigo in the north and Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, and Umatac in the south. This process will continue for days and weeks to come as more debris is placed in the ROW.

The next phase, pick-up, is set to begin this Friday July 28, in Santa Rita. Umatac pick-up is set to begin July 31, with Dededo and Yigo beginning in early August. It is important to sort and place debris in the ROW prior to the pick-up date listed for your village to avoid missing the crews that will be working their way through the community.

Is all storm debris eligible for pickup?

Not all storm or household debris will be picked up. Certain types of debris like daily household trash, tires, vehicles, boats, porcelain (toilets, tubs) electronics, and household hazardous waste (oil, batteries, pesticides, paint, cleaning supplies) are not eligible for removal. Hazardous waste materials can be taken to the Harmon transfer station for disposal at no cost.

USACE came to my home, but they only collected one category of debris, why?

To make the process quick and efficient there will be separate trucks for each category of eligible debris (vegetative debris, large appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal). These trucks may arrive at different times in the clean-up process.

How do I contact USACE to pick up my debris?

There is no need to contact USACE, your mayor or any other organization for this service. Begin by sorting your debris. Then, set the debris in the ROW beside the edge of the road once notified that pick-up will begin in your area. Debris teams will conduct sorting and pickup community-by-community throughout the island.

When will USACE be in my area picking up debris?

The Joint Information Center will communicate the whereabouts of debris teams regularly through traditional media (radio, television news) and social media (Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter).

