Broward County Survivors Should Keep in Touch with FEMA

LAKE MARY, Fla. – As of July 26, 2023, $34.1 million has been approved for Individual Assistance, $171.5 million approved in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and $26.4 million approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

If you applied for FEMA assistance after the Broward County severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, continue to ensure FEMA has your current contact information. Remember, you have 60 days from the date of your FEMA eligibility letter to file an appeal.

Applicants should immediately update FEMA concerning changes in insurance, current housing situation, phone number, mailing address or payment preference. Missing or incorrect information could delay the financial assistance you may be eligible to receive. When contacting FEMA, refer to the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

To update your information, visit DisasterAssistance.gov and click the green icon titled “Check Status,” and follow the prompts to create an account or access your account. You can also call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, seven days a week.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Broward County severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4709. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.