Orleans County Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance

WILLISTON, Vt. – Federal funding is now available to help individuals in an additional Vermont county recover from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 7, 2023, and continuing.

Residents of Orleans County who suffered damage to their homes or personal property may apply for disaster assistance with FEMA. Additional counties may be added at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Orleans County is in addition to the eight counties already designated for Individual Assistance: Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.

Assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

To apply for assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.; go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.