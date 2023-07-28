RISEUP Program Wraps Up, 537 Metal Roofs Repaired for Typhoon Mawar Survivors

The Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP), a collaborative initiative aimed at assisting Guam residents affected by Typhoon Mawar, has successfully completed its mission. As of July 27, RISEUP has repaired 537 metal roofs for survivors.

Ms. Fely Baza, the last homeowner to have her roof repaired through RISEUP, said, "I’m very grateful for the assistance. Finally, my grandchildren can return to a safe home.”

On May 24, Typhoon Mawar unleashed its destructive force upon Guam, causing widespread damage to homes throughout the island. In response to the urgent need for roof repairs following the storm, the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Office of the Governor, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, FEMA, and the Mayor's Council of Guam, launched the RISEUP program on June 9th to temporarily repair the metal roofs damaged during the typhoon.

RISEUP is a critical step in restoring a sense of security and normalcy to people affected by the typhoon. Alongside RISEUP, other initiatives like the AmeriCorps Chainsaw Debris program and Army Corps of Engineers Debris Removal are working to support survivors.

The mayor’s offices have been working tirelessly to help people apply for the program and coordinate with various agencies to make sure the program runs smoothly.

Only metal roofs were eligible for the RISEUP program. If you had damage to a different type of roof, such as concrete, slate, tile, or asphalt, or if you didn't qualify for the program due to severe damage, please get in touch with your insurance provider and apply for federal disaster assistance before the deadline of July 28, 2023, at 11:59 pm Chamorro Time.

The Disaster Recovery Center at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School will permanently close at 5 p.m. July 27, Chamorro Time. The DRC at Guam Community College will remain open to assist survivors.

