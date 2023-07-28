CBP officers seize nearly 61 pounds of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at Gateway to the Americas Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized 61 pounds of the psychedelic controlled substance dimethyltryptamine (DMT) in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized their training and experience in interviewing passengers and that paid off with this unusual seizure of DMT,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our CBP officers remain focused on our priority border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Bags containing nearly 61 pounds of dimethyltryptamine seized by CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, July 26 at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge. CBP officers referred a pedestrian carrying cardboard boxes for a secondary examination. During the examination, CBP officers discovered 12 bags within the boxes allegedly containing a total of 60.80 pounds of DMT.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.