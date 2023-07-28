Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on indecency with a child warrant at Gateway to the Americas Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – As U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers continue to process heavy summer traffic, they encountered a man wanted on a felony warrant for an alleged sex crime against a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and successfully apprehended a man wanted in the local area on a felony warrant for indecency with a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Arrests like these perfectly illustrate how CBP’s ongoing border security work helps keep our communities secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, July 26, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Jose Ramiro Reyes Reinero, 64, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Reyes Reinero to Webb County jail.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

