AMO P-3 aircrew, partners intercept six tons of drugs

A "go-fast" vessel loaded with drugs moving at high speed in the Pacific Ocean.

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO), National Air Security Operations (NASO) P-3 aircrews worked with law enforcement partners to detect six suspect vessels and stopped over six tons of cocaine and marijuana from entering the United States.

From July 8 - 13, the crew of the P-3 Long Range Tracker aircraft patrolled the waters of the Pacific Ocean west of Central and South America. The crew, in conjunction with other law enforcement partners, detected five different smuggling vessels and took over surveillance of another vessel from a second AMO aircraft. Once detected, the crew worked with its allies in the region to interdict the vessels and seize the drugs. The operation resulted in seizing over 5,500 pounds of cocaine, 6,900 pounds of marijuana, valued at a total of more than $79 million, and the detention of 13 suspects.

“This operation demonstrated just how good our agents are at their jobs,” said Scott Peterson, Deputy Director of Air and Marine Operations for the National Air Security Operations Center in Corpus Christi. “This is just another example of the outcomes that are possible when law enforcement agencies work together to stop smuggling on the seas.”

AMO has P-3 NASO Centers located in Jacksonville, FL and Corpus Christi, TX. P-3 aircrews operate throughout North, Central and South America in defense of the borders of the United States to prevent attempts to smuggle persons or contraband and are vital in partnership with U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) detection and monitoring operations. This partnership bolsters support to U.S. and international law enforcement by sharing information and intelligence to help identify, track, and disrupt suspected illicit trafficking attempts.

In Fiscal Year 2022, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 967 arrests and 134,981 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 250,616 pounds of cocaine, 1,475 pounds of fentanyl, 25,625 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,342 weapons, and $21.7 million.

