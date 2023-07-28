Melcor REIT announces delay in filing its Q2 financial statements on SEDAR +

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) is experiencing technical delays in the filing of its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on the newly launched SEDAR+ platform.



Such Financial Statements, MD&A and related Certification Certificates are now expected to be filed after the close of markets on July 28, 2023.

We have rescheduled the Q2-2023 Conference Call to 11:00 am (ET) (9:00 am MT) on July 31, 2023.

Q2-2023 Conference Call

Toronto & Area: 1-416-915-3239

Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12635 . A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

Contact Information: Investor Relations ir@melcorREIT.ca