Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,367 in the last 365 days.

Melcor REIT announces delay in filing its Q2 financial statements on SEDAR +

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) is experiencing technical delays in the filing of its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on the newly launched SEDAR+ platform.

Such Financial Statements, MD&A and related Certification Certificates are now expected to be filed after the close of markets on July 28, 2023.

We have rescheduled the Q2-2023 Conference Call to 11:00 am (ET) (9:00 am MT) on July 31, 2023.

Q2-2023 Conference Call
Toronto & Area: 1-416-915-3239

Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Webcast & Replay
The call will also be webcast (listen only) at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12635. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.


Contact Information:
Investor Relations
ir@melcorREIT.ca

Primary Logo

You just read:

Melcor REIT announces delay in filing its Q2 financial statements on SEDAR +

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more