Regional Healthcare Group Supporting Staff with New Child Care Benefit

Orthopaedic Associates & TOOTRiS team up

TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand & Orthopaedic Associates partner to provide healthcare workers access to needed Child Care

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With studies showing that the lack of available, affordable Child Care in the healthcare industry is leading to high levels of stress and burnout, Orthopaedic Associates (OA) is taking action to support its staff**. The independently owned and operated orthopaedic group is announcing a partnership with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand to provide new Child Care benefits to employees.

Effective immediately, OA staff and medical professionals across Southwestern Indiana will have premium access to TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care platform. The innovative company is the first and only to offer employers a comprehensive turn-key Child Care Benefits platform that allows parents to quickly find care by seeing real-time inventory of available openings and connecting directly with providers that fit their specific family needs, including care during non-standard hours – which is critical within the healthcare industry.

“Child Care can be a constant challenge for our staff,” said Jerry Blanton, CEO of Orthopaedic Associates. "Our partnership with TOOTRiS will help our staff arrange for reliable Child Care. They are our most important resource, and the more peace of mind they have knowing their children are well cared for, the better it is for them and our patients.”

Like most industries with higher populations of female workers, healthcare has been severely impacted by the Child Care crisis causing workers to experience burnout, reduce work hours, or leave their roles. More than 20% of healthcare professionals left the workforce during the pandemic, including nearly 1.7 million people just in 2022. According to a recent McKinsey report, by 2025, the United States may have a shortage of 200,000 to 450,000 nurses for direct patient care*.

“Finding Child Care is an emotional struggle that can impact the well-being of workers and their families,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation Task Force on Early Childhood. “By providing 24/7 access to Child Care, we empower Orthopaedic Associates’ staff with the essential support they need both personally and professionally so they can provide the best care possible.”



About Orthopaedic Associates:

Orthopaedic surgeons are devoted to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles.

Orthopaedic Associates (OA) is an independently owned and operated, full-service orthopaedic center. For over 85 years, OA has provided comprehensive orthopaedic care–diagnosis, surgery, and rehabilitation–to residents of Southwestern Indiana and the surrounding communities.

OA is dedicated to providing advanced medical treatment to patients with injuries or illnesses affecting the musculoskeletal system, including bones, joints, muscles, connective tissues, and related nerves. Specialty areas include joint replacement, sports medicine, orthopaedic trauma, arthritis treatment, occupational injuries, microvascular and microneural reconstructive surgery, and arthroscopy.

OA surgeons are affiliated with and perform surgery in the following regional hospitals/surgery centers:

• Deaconess Hospital / Deaconess Gateway Hospital

• Deaconess Henderson Hospital

• Evansville Surgery Center



About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with nearly 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

* - McKinsey Report - https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare/our-insights/assessing-the-lingering-impact-of-covid-19-on-the-nursing-workforce

**- National Library of Medicine - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9294994/