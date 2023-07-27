Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 25 Near Howard

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

HOWARD, S.D. – Crews will begin a chip seal and fog seal project on S.D. Highway 25, near Howard, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The project will begin at the intersection of S.D. Highway 34 and Highway 25 and run north for 13 miles to the Miner/Kingsbury County line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within two weeks of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on the $605,000 project. The project is anticipated to take six days to complete.

