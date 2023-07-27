Submit Release
Yellow Logistics, a Third-Party Logistics Broker and Subsidiary of Yellow Corporation, Flourishes as Shippers and Vendors Turn to 3PL Logistics Providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is exploring opportunities to divest its successful 3PL, Yellow Logistics, Inc., and is currently engaged with multiple interested parties regarding the sale of its independent Third-Party Logistics organization. The discussions are active and ongoing. Yellow Logistics is a customer-specific logistics solution provider that specializes in truckload, residential, contract logistics, engineered solutions, distribution, and warehousing and is operated through an independent, non-union subsidiary of Yellow. 

"Yellow Logistics is one of the fastest growing 3PLs in the industry and has been since its inception," Jason Bergman, president of Yellow Logistics and chief commercial officer at Yellow Corporation said, “Yellow Logistics has proven to be a strategic and reliable partner to its customers and providers. Our deep knowledge of moving freight in multiple modes and knowing how to execute on these solutions reliably and within customers’ budgets adds value and strengthens their supply chains. We are enthusiastic about our team’s ability to help customers accelerate growth for their portfolios.”

Yellow Logistics continues to operate and has the full support of the Yellow organization. We will continue to service our customers, protect our vendors and Yellow Logistics employees.

About Yellow Logistics
Yellow Logistics is a coast-to-coast third-party logistics (3PL) brokerage that combines trucks, technology and talented professionals to deliver customized shipping solutions.

 Media Contact:
Heather Nauert
  heather.nauert@myyellow.com
   
Investor Contact:
Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com

