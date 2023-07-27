Submit Release
Medallion Bank Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly net income of $19.3 million, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $47.0 million with a net interest margin of 8.9%, compared to $40.0 million and 9.5% in the prior year quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $8.9 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.6% of average loans outstanding, compared to 0.2% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized ROA and ROE were 3.66% and 24.38%, respectively, compared to 4.20% and 25.86% for the prior year period.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 26.0% from June 30, 2022 to $2.064 billion as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total assets were $2.220 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.03% at June 30, 2023.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Quarterly earnings surpassed our own expectations, largely due to strong collection activity on our legacy medallion portfolio and our borrowers’ ongoing resilience. Loan demand surged in the second quarter despite increasingly restrictive underwriting, reaching expected peak quarterly originations for the year. The banking environment also settled during the second quarter, and our access to deposits and contingent liquidity remained unhindered throughout. We believe we are positioned well given an uncertain economic outlook.”

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 21.2% to $1.331 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.099 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $34.4 million, compared to $30.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loans were 64.5% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 67.1% at June 30, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.87% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 0.96% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for recreation credit losses was $10.1 million, compared to a $6.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 38.4% to $728.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $526.4 million at June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income was $11.6 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Home improvement loans were 35.3% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2023, compared to 32.1% at June 30, 2022.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.12% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.52% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for home improvement credit losses was $3.7 million, compared to a $1.7 million provision for loan losses in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On July 27, 2023, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on October 2, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believe,” or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as “continuing.” These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. In addition, Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.  

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com

MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total interest income $ 58,287     $ 44,905     $ 111,221     $ 86,249  
Total interest expense   11,337       4,912       19,937       9,066  
Net interest income   46,950       39,993       91,284       77,183  
               
Provision for credit losses   8,857       5,986       12,716       8,130  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   38,093       34,007       78,568       69,053  
               
Other income (loss)              
Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets   (21 )     (54 )     (273 )     (440 )
Other non-interest income   284       392       568       548  
Total other income (loss)   263       338       295       108  
               
Non-interest expense              
Salaries and benefits   4,588       3,466       8,980       6,971  
Loan servicing   2,901       2,787       5,716       5,456  
Collection costs   1,506       1,319       2,963       2,478  
Regulatory fees   781       560       1,463       1,011  
Professional fees   495       394       1,162       805  
Occupancy and equipment   211       127       413       370  
Other   1,263       1,251       2,365       2,143  
Total non-interest expense   11,745       9,904       23,062       19,234  
               
Income before income taxes   26,611       24,441       55,801       49,927  
Provision for income taxes   7,282       6,581       15,047       13,283  
               
Net income $ 19,329     $ 17,860     $ 40,754     $ 36,644  


MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   June 30, 2022
Assets          
Cash and federal funds sold $ 97,492     $ 74,078     $ 93,946  
Investment securities, available-for-sale   53,692       48,492       50,358  
           
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs   2,063,963       1,822,737       1,638,426  
Allowance for losses   (71,447 )     (61,630 )     (58,079 )
Loans, net   1,992,516       1,761,107       1,580,347  
           
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure   7,259       10,381       14,053  
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net   7,366       6,600       5,766  
Deferred tax assets   10,400       9,241       8,829  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   51,244       40,928       42,038  
Total assets $ 2,219,969     $ 1,950,827     $ 1,795,337  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 1,841,549     $ 1,607,110     $ 1,469,241  
Accrued interest payable   2,272       2,422       1,303  
Income tax payable   27,441       23,165       26,924  
Other liabilities   22,219       10,613       14,460  
Due to affiliates   823       862       478  
Total liabilities   1,894,304       1,644,172       1,512,406  
           
Total shareholders’ equity   325,665       306,655       282,931  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,219,969     $ 1,950,827     $ 1,795,337  


